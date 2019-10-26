Donald Trump Blasts ‘Very Bad Guy’ Adam Schiff, Says Impeachment Is A ‘Dirty Word’

On Friday, President Donald Trump sat down for a one-on-one interview with America This Week host Eric Bolling to discuss the impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats, Mediaite reports.

The president weighed in on a range of pressing issues, blasting top Democrats in the country are alleging that the impeachment probe is simply just a continuation of a three-year witch hunt meant to damage his presidency.

Echoing earlier comments, Trump suggested that former DNI James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, and former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe all conspired to destroy his 2016 campaign, and subsequently his presidency.

This vast conspiracy, according to Trump, “probably went all the way to the top,” to former President Barack Obama.

Bolling asked Trump whether he believes House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff “colluded” with the intelligence community whistleblower to reveal potentially damaging information, and start an impeachment inquiry.

The president dodged the question, calling Schiff a “very bad guy.”

“He’s a very bad guy, he’s doing anything they can to find something,” he said of the top Democrat, asserting that the supposed conspiracy to take him down had started long ago, before “this whole horrible situation with impeachment.”

“Impeachment,” according to the president, is a “very dirty word.”

“I had a perfect conversation in the current case,” Trump said of his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, “but I’ve been fighting this for three years.”

For weeks, Trump has been attacking Schiff, and many of his Republican allies have followed suit. The president’s attacks on the California Congressman began after Schiff misinterpreted the contents of the Ukraine call transcript.

Speaking before the United States Congress during Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s testimony, the California Democrat deliberately exaggerated the contents of the transcript in order to “parody” the phone call, he claims.

This turned Schiff into one of the central figures of the impeachment probe, and he has become one of Trump’s favorite targets.

The president has relentlessly insulted the top Democrat, going as far as accusing him of treason.

President Trump: "The President of Ukraine said, 'No pressure.'… Adam Schiff defrauded everybody and he made up the conversation in the halls of Congress." pic.twitter.com/4YwfiNgyrJ — The Hill (@thehill) October 26, 2019

According to the anonymous intelligence community whistleblower, Trump threatened to cut military aid unless Ukraine investigates one of his main 2020 rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The commander-in-chief pressured Ukrainian authorities to investigate Biden and his family in order to damage the Democratic Party, according to the whistleblower.

In response to the president’s actions, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives launched a formal impeachment inquiry.

According to recent polls, a majority of Americans supports the investigation and believes that Trump and his allies should cooperate with House Democrats.