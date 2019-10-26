Janet Jackson Pops Up In London While Wearing A Beret & A Big Smile

Janet Jackson seems to be getting around these days. She took a selfie for social media a few days ago in which the geotag on her Instagram post read New York, New York. However, on October 26, the high-profile singer showed up on social media while in Australia as she posed for a series of photos, the first of which had been taken in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House. Later on Saturday, the star could be seen sitting in a car in an Instagram upload geotagged London, United Kingdom.

Her most recent foray into social media was captioned by Janet who wished everyone a happy start to the weekend as she smiled, causing her cute dimples to appear as she looked directly into the camera. She rocked a dark-colored beret and matching scarf, indicating that the place in which her picture had been taken was likely a lot colder than the weather has been in sunny Los Angeles, California, Janet’s hometown.

In the happy picture, her long red locks were worn down, with a bunch of strands falling over her front and hitting the bottom of her scarf. She had on minimal makeup, including darkened brows, a bit of mascara and eyeliner.

In the span of 5 hours, her latest post from England earned more than 67,000 likes and more than 2,300 comments from amongst her 3.8 million fans and followers.

“What you got cooking sis,” asked one fan.

“She’s about to drop something. I feel it in the air,” answered another admirer, who appeared to be thinking Janet was about to produce some new music.

“I m in a happy mood now. Janet you made my day,” remarked a third Instagram user, who added a red heart emoji to his comment.

For Janet’s post from Australia, the youngest sibling of the musical Jackson family looked through round sunglasses while folding her arms across her chest. She appeared to be wearing overalls over a white t-shirt while she rocked gold hoop earrings. Her locks were long and loose, with most of her hair flying free due to what seemed to be a gust of wind.

In the second picture from the pack of four, the 53-year-old hitmaker seemed to be greeting fans while in the third image, she was holding onto a giant didgeridoo. The fourth picture captured a huge sign made by Melbourne fans that stated their love for the American artist.

The Instagram upload from Australia earned Janet more than 76,000 likes within 7 hours of being shared with her 3.8 million fans and followers. More than 930 comments were added to the social media post.

“These pictures are soo beautiful,” said one fan, who added three red heart-faced emoji to her comment about Janet’s images taken in various parts of Australia.

“REALLY CATCH BUTTERFLIES FROM THE FIRST PICTURE I LOVE THOSE VIBES,” said a second admirer who used capital letters, two heart emoji and one heart-faced emoji, likely in hopes of better his chance to grab the singer’s attention.

“Sweden soon Janet???” asked a third hopeful fan.

While Scandinavia does not appear on Janet’s immediate tour itinerary, Australia is. According to her site, the hitmaker will play in five different Oz locations in November, including Perth on November 8, Melbourne on November 9, Adelaide on November 10, Brisbane on November 15, and Sydney on November 16. After that and also in November, Janet Jackson will be singing in New Zealand and Hawaii.