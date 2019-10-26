WWE News: Chad Gable Says That Fans Can ‘Identify’ With Shorty G

Chad Gable having his name changed to Shorty G might not be the most popular creative decision among members of the WWE Universe, but the superstar sees it as an opportunity to promote a positive message.

The former Olympic wrestler recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to discuss his WWE career, and his recent name change was a topic of conversation. G revealed that he feels his new character will connect with people.

“The key is to take advantage when given the opportunity. Right before I went out last week to do the Shorty G promo, Bruce Prichard told me to make it my own and feel it. That promo, I felt it very deeply. The height thing is a message about overcoming whatever people believe are your shortcomings. Everybody can identify with that. That’s an area Chad Gable, up to this point, had been missing. Now you know what he stands for and what he means.”

G has been the brunt of countless jokes about his height in recent weeks, but he’s currently embracing his name and encouraging fans to love who they are. He’s doing his best to make the new name and attire work, but it’s resulted in WWE’s creative team being criticized across the board.

The superstar also discussed the difference between pro wrestling and entertainment. He believes that WWE is more of an entertainment company and that there’s more to the product than athletes showcasing their wrestling abilities. He also admitted that he fell in love with wrestling because of the athletic elements, but now concedes that WWE is more than that.

Loading...

According to G, The Miz has been helpful in helping him discover his new character. He told Sports Illustrated how his colleague explained why several of his more serious ideas weren’t working, but in the end Miz helped G understand WWE’s vision and now he’s having a great time portraying Shorty G.

G is currently enjoying a successful run. He impressed in the recent King of the Ring tournament and he’ll serve as a member of Team Hogan at next week’s Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia. The match will see him team with Ricochet, Rusev, Ali and Roman Reigns to take on Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, McMahon is reportedly high on G, so it will be interesting to see how he’s presented on WWE television going forward.