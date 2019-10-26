‘General Hospital’ Star Nancy Lee Grahn Is Writing A Book & She Won’t Be Holding Back

Fans are gearing up to see what Nancy Lee Grahn has to say in her upcoming book.

General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn just surprised fans with an announcement on Wednesday. She took to social media to say that she is writing a book and it sounds like it’s going to be one interesting read. The soap actress is known for speaking out and standing up for what she believes in, especially politics, so expect her memoir to be as real as it gets.

Taking to her Facebook page, Grahn posted of her future project that she is in the process of writing. She told her fans that she won’t be “holding her tongue” like she is used to having to do. She is quite active on Twitter, sometimes even getting herself into a bit of trouble with some who would rather her not mix her political views with her career as a daytime star. However, most fans love to hear what she has to say. Now in this upcoming book, Grahn is about to tell the whole truth, as she says.

The 63-year-old starred on two daytime dramas, One Life to Live and Santa Barbara, before she landed her longtime General Hospital role as attorney Alexis Davis in 1996. She wants to tell her story of how she began in soaps and her journey to get to where she is today. Nancy Lee Grahn will also be sharing the many people that have played a role in her and her daughter’s lives, both good and bad.

“I will tell tales about the loves of my life, and the not so much ones. I will spell out the names of the many that unconditionally helped build Kate and me, and misspell with enough room for you to make good educated guesses the names of the very few who pissed me off.”

The two-time Daytime Emmy winner doesn’t sugar coat much of anything on social media, and it sounds like there will definitely be none of that either in her book. It is expected to a juicy read and fans are looking forward to it.

Grahn has followed the lead of her co-star, Maurice Benard, who is coming out with his own memoir, Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital. Benard’s book is due to be released next spring.

As for Nancy Lee Grahn’s General Hospital character, she is expected to grow quite ill thanks to the sister of the boy that she killed years ago with her car. As previously detailed by The Inquisitr, Kendra is posing as Alexis’ trainer, but she is really seeking revenge. She is poisoning Alexis without any clue given as to who she really is.

Keep watching General Hospital to see if Alexis survives. Also, more details are expected to be revealed from Grahn the closer she gets to publishing her new book.