Jordyn Woods Reportedly Misses Former Best Friend Kylie Jenner

While Jordyn Woods seems to be thriving these days, she still misses her former friend, Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were best friends for years, seemingly always together and as close as sisters. All of that changed when Woods was involved in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True, in February. In wake of the scandal, Jenner cut Woods out of her live entirely. While it’s been a rough road, Woods appears to be thriving now. However, that doesn’t mean she still doesn’t miss Jenner, according to inTouch.

According to inside sources, Woods has found a new sense of independence in the wake of her separation from the Kardashian and Jenner families. While there is no denying how she got her start as a model, she doesn’t feel that she needs the famous families to be successful any longer. It’s only Jenner and her young daughter, Stormi, whom she misses.

“Despite the fallout between the former BFFs, Jordyn’s brand is doing really well. She’s in a good place and no longer feels the need to rely on the Kardashians to be successful. But at the same time, there was more to their friendship than fame and fortune, and even now she goes through phases of missing Kylie and Stormi.”

Prior to the fallout, Woods lived with Stormi and Jenner at their massive California home. Jenner and Woods collaborated for the makeup mogul’s highly successful cosmetic line and Woods was even a part of Kardashians clothing line, Good American. All of that ended after she was seen kissing Thompson, a basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the former serious boyfriend of Kardashian. Woods tried to apologize and later said it was Thompson who made the move, but the damage had already been done.

Despite her close relationship with Woods, Jenner ultimately took her sister’s side and kicked Woods out of the house. The rest of the Kardashian family also severed ties with the model.

Woods now has a YouTube channel with 148,000 subscribers. The topics of her videos range from health and fitness, to question and answer sessions. She’s also been active on Instagram, showing off her physical progress throughout her journey toward fitness. The model recently revealed that she’s lost 30 pounds in the last five months and has turned to the gym as a source of therapy.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Woods recently stunned fans by posting an Instagram photo in a tight, form fitting camouflage body suit. She showed off her curves and flat stomach.