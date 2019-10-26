’90 Day Fiancé’: Caesar’s Girlfriend Is Looking For A Husband On Ukraine Bride Website

It’s been an odd journey for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Caesar Mack and his Ukrainian girlfriend, Mariya, whose name appeared as “Maria” on the TLC series. The couple appeared on the third season of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but it looks like their relationship may have ended as soon as the cameras stopped filming. Mariya is now looking for a husband, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

While looking for love overseas, the 47-year-old nail technician came across Mariya’s profile and was immediately attracted to the 29-year-old woman. Caesar came up with a plan to capture Mariya’s attention by sending her a bouquet of roses, candy, and a card with his contact information through the app. After receiving the gifts, Mariya contacted Caesar and the couple began their online relationship. Caesar and Mariya have been together for more than five years, but he has yet to meet the woman who has captured his heart. But despite the distance, Caesar claims to have spent more than $40,000 throughout the relationship, and he still believes Mariya is his soulmate, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

During their time on the show, Caesar planned a trip to Mexico to see Mariya but she wasn’t able to make the flight because her reservation was canceled due to insufficient funds in Caesar’s bank account. In a desperate attempt to salvage their romantic getaway, the nail technician contacted his girlfriend to organize another flight to Mexico. Unfortunately for him, Mariya was no longer interested in meeting him and ended up breaking up with him during their phone call.

After returning to America, Caesar revealed that he and Mariya had gotten back together and he is now saving for a trip to Cuba, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. But based on the report from Soap Dirt, it appears Mariya has already moved on.

A fan of the TLC series reportedly discovered a profile created by Mariya on a website used by Ukrainian women to find potential husbands. Mariya’s profiled states that she adores “traveling, meeting new people, cooking, and camping.”

It also says, “I am ready to open my heart to the right man.”

Viewers of the show have been skeptical of Mariya since the beginning of the series, and many believe the Ukrainian woman has been catfishing Caesar in order to get money and other gifts. Caesar’s friends and family have also shared similar sentiments and have been warning the man against rekindling his relationship with the woman.

Still, Caesar remains optimistic and says he doesn’t believe Mariya is using him and he’s completely willing to continue helping her with expenses.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC.