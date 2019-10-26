Abortion Doctor Ulrich Klopfer’s Terminations Might Have Been ‘Unconscious Revenge’ For Dresden Bombing

As The Inquisitr previously reported, 2,246 fetal remains were discovered in the Will County, Illinois home of deceased abortion doctor Ulrich Klopfer. Klopfer used to work out of the Women’s Pavilion in Mayor Pete Buttigieg‘s town of South Bend, Indiana before his medical license was suspended after he was found guilty of five charges by the Indiana Medical Licensing Board.

The disturbing collection of fetuses stockpiled in Klopfer’s home was reportedly discovered by his family, and 165 more sets of remains were found in the trunk of a Mercedes-Benz at a location where he was reported to keep several cars. The majority of the remains were allegedly kept in airtight plastic bags and dated to the early 2000s when clinics typically sent fetal remains to be incinerated.

The Daily Mail now reports that Klopfer used to compete with other doctors at a Chicago clinic for the most amount of terminations per day, and he reportedly carried out over 50,000 abortions throughout his career. The discovery pushed anti-abortion legislation to introduce the Dignity for Aborted Children Act in Congress, which would make it mandatory to bury abortion fetuses across the country.

According to those that knew him, Klopfer was a “lonely, enigmatic figure.” At one point, Klopfer told anti-abortion physician Geoffrey Cly about the 1945 raids on Dresden — which led to the deaths of approximately 25,000 people — in response to concerns that his procedures were dangerous to his patients’ health.

“How is the suffering from the bombing by the Americans in Dresden any different than the suffering of women by unwanted babies?” Cly recalled Klopfer saying.

“I thought his abortions, how he kept the fetuses, might be unconscious revenge for the bombings,” Cly said.

Drove past house of deceased abortionist Ulrich Klopfer, just a 20 minute drive from where I live. It's impossible to fathom he stored 2,246 bodies of babies he killed in his South Bend abortion facility. His house looked as creepy as you might imagine: pic.twitter.com/qV19L7AkbL — Jill Stanek (@JillStanek) September 17, 2019

During Klopfer’s hearing that led to the suspension of his medical license, he spoke about the abortion he performed on a 10-year-old girl that was the victim of rape. Klopfer also claimed that he never lost a patient over the course of his career, despite the constant legal battles that he faced over his practice.

According to Kevin Bolger, the lawyer of Klopfer’s widow, Klopfer’s home was packed with old TVs, newspapers, and other appliances. Despite this discovery, Bolger is not convinced that hoarding was the root of Klopfer’s collection.

“What kind of a hoarder collects body parts?” he asked.

Per The Journal Star, 75-year-old Cora Belk, who was featured on the television show Hoarders, was fined $50 back in 2016 for keeping the body parts of her animals in her home over 24 hours after their death.