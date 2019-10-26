Khloe Kardashian Screams Over BFF Malika Haqq’s Growing Baby Bump In Latest Instagram Post

Khloe Kardashian is more than thrilled for best friend Malika Haqq’s first baby.

In a video that was first posted by an Instagram user, Kardashian is seen gushing over her longtime friend’s growing baby bump, per Hollywood Life. The two friends are seen playing with social media filters while in a gymnasium. The two are both wearing athleisure outfits, as Kardashian instructs her followers to “look at that bump,” as Haqq is seen smiling and being coy about her bump. The friends then proceed to make faces at the camera as they play with even more filters.

The post was first seen on Kardashian’s Instagram stories. She also wrote on her stories that she and Haqq were wearing outfits from the Revenge Body host’s apparel brand, Good American. Kardashian also created a video calling herself a “boss,” which was also reposted on the Instagram user’s page.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Haqq announced that she was expecting her first child on her own Instagram page. The ATL actress did so through a post for ClearBlue that she made back in September. While smiling at the camera, she held a pregnancy test with one hand while wearing a white sweater. In her caption, Haqq shared that she “didn’t know when,” but she knew she would be having a child of her own “one day.”

Though she hasn’t shared who the father of her child is, it has been reported that her on-again, off-again boyfriend, O.T. Genassis, is the father of Haqq’s child. The couple were together for several years until Haqq announced on Instagram that she was “single” back in June. O.T. Genassis has yet to discuss Haqq’s pregnancy in public.

Loading...

Kardashian has seemingly been by Haqq’s side since the actress announced that she was expecting to the world. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars have been seen out and about as they shop for baby clothes for Haqq. The KUWTK cameras were also seen during the outing, which possibly means that moments from Haqq’s pregnancy will be featured on the popular show. Kardashian was also one of the first people to congratulate Haqq on her pregnancy on Instagram.

“My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I am literally so so so excited!!!! Congratulations Mika!!! I love you!!!!” Kardashian exclaimed under a black-and-white throwback photo of Kardashian and Haqq together.

Fans of Malika Haqq and Khloe Kardashian can follow the famous besties on Instagram for more updates.