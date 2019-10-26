Donald Trump Was Reportedly Warned About Impeachment By John Kelly

The impeachment probe into Donald Trump comes under a year after former White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly left the president’s administration. Trump’s actions are under inquiry following his controversial phone call with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he appeared to be using military aid to get dirt on Joe Biden, as well as subsequent open calls to both Ukraine and China to investigate the Democratic presidential candidate.

During an interview at the Sea Island Summit, a political conference hosted by the Washington Examiner, Kelly recalled his warning to Donald Trump about the dangers of impeachment. According to Kelly, he made the warning during his final days on the job, telling the president that he needs to hire a replacement that is able to keep his worst impulses in check.

“I said, whatever you do — and we were still in the process of trying to find someone to take my place — I said whatever you do, don’t hire a ‘yes man,’ someone who won’t tell you the truth — don’t do that. Because if you do, I believe you will be impeached.”

According to Kelly, he has “second thoughts” about leaving after witnessing the state of the White House over the last 11 months.

“It pains me to see what’s going on because I believe if I was still there or someone like me was there, he would not be kind of, all over the place,” he said.

Kelly suggested that acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and other White House advisers are responsible for Trump’s impeachment, as it was their duty to rein in the president and prevent him from getting into trouble.

Trump says he doesn't have a team helping him with the impeachment inquiry: "I’m the team." pic.twitter.com/zzbkh748Ok — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) October 26, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump is frustrated that multiple witnesses he ordered not to cooperate are testifying in the impeachment inquiry. Not only that, the testimony thus far has not boded well for Trump — diplomat William Taylor said that the president demanded a “quid pro quo” from Ukraine.

In response to the inquiry heating up, Trump allegedly hired Jane and Marty Raskin, two criminal defense attorneys that helped him during Robert Mueller’s report into Russian interference.

The Examiner reports that the Democrat-led House will vote on articles of impeachment by Christmas, and the Republican-led Senate trial will follow to determine whether Trump is removed from office. Although many suggest that the Senate will never remove Trump from office, some believe that Trump is expendable to the GOP, making impeachment a definite possibility.