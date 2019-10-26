Sailor Brinkley-Cook Shows Off Her Super-Short Go-Go Girl Halloween Costume

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' competitor did a little dance in her colorful costume.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is no longer competing on Dancing with the Stars, but getting eliminated from the show hasn’t stopped her from moving and grooving.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to Instagram to show off the colorful costume that she rocked for a weekend Halloween party. Sailor was recently sent home from Dancing with the Stars, meaning that she won’t get to dance on the ABC reality show’s Halloween-themed episode on Monday night. However, her heartbreaking exit from the show didn’t stop her from choosing a Halloween costume inspired by a profession that’s all about dancing.

In a two-photo slideshow that she posted on her Instagram page, Sailor is pictured rocking a ’60s era go-go girl costume. Her outfit consists of a pair of white go-go boots and a short mini dress. The groovy garment features a colorful floral pattern that captures the spirit of the decade that was all about peace, love, and partying. Sailor accessorized her fun ensemble with a pair of huge gold hoop earrings and a chain belt.

The blond beauty’s hair was expertly styled with a small retro bouffant, and her flawless makeup totally transformed her face. Sailor Brinkley-Cook usually goes for a more natural beauty look, but she went all-out with her eye makeup, which included bold shadows in blue and pink, as well as dramatic winged eyeliner and thick false lashes. It even appears that she painted on her bottom lashes, Twiggy-style.

Sailor’s boyfriend, Ben Sosne, is pictured with her. However, instead of going for a ’60s mod look, he channeled the disco era of the ’70s with a chest-baring sequined gold shirt, shiny gold pants, and a thick gold chain necklace. He completed his look with a pair of retro oversized sunglasses with dark lenses and gold frames.

Sailor also shared a video of her costume in action. In it, she does a little dance to the 1976 Vicki Sue Robinson song, “Turn the Beat Around.” At the end of the video, she bursts out laughing.

Seeing Sailor all made up had her followers comparing her to her mother, 65-year-old supermodel Christie Brinkley.

“I can’t get over that you look just like your mother, I see you driving that Ferrari in Vacation,” remarked one fan.

“Beautiful! And I agree with the other comments, that 2nd photo I said out loud Wow, you look just like your mom!” another wrote.

Others let her know that they miss seeing her on Dancing with the Stars. Sailor stepped in and replaced her mom on the show at the last minute after the legendary model broke her arm. She made it through six weeks of the competition before being sent home on October 21.

“Seriously! Shut up! This is soooo stinking HAWT!! Best look everrrrr on you!” commented one fan. “What was DWTS thinking?!!!! It will neverrrr be the same!”

Sailor Brinkley-Cook was so devastated when she was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars that she broke down in tears on the show. However, it looks like she’s beginning to bounce back, and she told People that her mom shared some great words of wisdom that helped her recover and reflect back on her experience in a positive way.

“She just told me that things like this happen in life and everything leads to some other great door opening,” Sailor said. “Our team name is ‘SailaV’ — c’est la vie, such is life. This stuff happens! I’m so lucky I had this experience.”