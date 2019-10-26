Kanye West Is Reportedly Known To Stop By Drake’s House Without An Invitation

Kanye West claims he goes to rapper Drake's house and leaves his phone number.

Kanye West and Drake just so happen to live in the same cul-de-sac in Calabasas, California. Despite the fact that West and Drake have never publicly been known to be the best of friends, West is reportedly trying to make amends in order to be in good standing with his faith in God. In a recent interview, West said that he frequently stops by Drake’s mansion without being invited over or even calling first, according to Rolling Stone.

Not only does Kanye not reportedly need an invite to go over to Drake’s house, but he doesn’t need any security either. He explained that he often drops by just by himself. If Drake doesn’t come out or is busy working, then West simply leaves his phone number.

“You cannot be in service to God and be mad at your brother next door. I go to Drake’s house. I walk over there with no security and just will leave my phone number. Here’s my cell. I’m not trying to ring the doorbell and say, ‘You gotta come outside right now.’ He might be busy. He got a studio in there.”

West and Drake, though both known for rapping and have even collaborated on a few occasions, could not be more different. West is known for being unfiltered and saying whatever comes to his head, controversial or not. Drake, on the other hand, is extremely private regarding his personal life and his family. Last summer, he and West were said to be in a feud because West produced music with Pusha T who made comments accusing Drake of using a ghostwriter. Even while West frequently discussed the feud on social media, Drake rarely commented on it. Now, it appears that the two are on positive terms again.

Most recently, West, who is the husband of Kim Kardashian, has been receiving widespread attention due to the much-anticipated album he dropped on Friday. The album, which is called Jesus is King includes 11 songs and is of the gospel rap genre. The album largely focuses on West’s faith and relationship with God and at times delves into topics involving family and politics. While the album is getting a lot of hype, it does contain some controversial lyrics. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the rapper even references President Donald Trump at one point, calling him a joke that God played upon liberals.

“This shows you that God is hilarious…. God has got a sense of humor,” West said of Trump’s presidency.