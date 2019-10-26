President Trump Rips ‘Fake Washington Post’ For Saying He’s ‘Concerned With The Impeachment Scam’

The president's tweet came on the heels of an announcement that he ordered the White House to cancel any subscriptions to the newspaper.

As President Donald Trump buckles in to defend his presidency against a House-led impeachment inquiry into his phone call and dealings with the president of Ukraine, in which his critics claim he used his position of power in an attempt to gain a political advantage against his 2020 opponents, he’s also continuing his personal battle against the mainstream media.

According to The Hill, Trump aimed a sharp tweet attack against The Washington Post on Saturday, blasting the publication for running a Friday evening story which claimed the president and his inner-circle “now recognize that the snowballing probe poses a serious threat to the president — and that they have little power to block it.”

“The president is increasingly frustrated that his efforts to stop people from cooperating with the probe have so far collapsed under the weight of legally powerful congressional subpoenas,” it added.

Apparently the piece didn’t sit well with Trump, who on Saturday morning let the social media world know exactly what he thinks about the newspaper and its opinion of the president’s thought process with regard to the impeachment investigation.

“The Fake Washington Post keeps doing phony stories, with zero sources, that I am concerned with the Impeachment scam. I am not because I did nothing wrong. It is the other side, including Schiff and his made up story, that are concerned. Witch Hunt continues!” Trump tweeted.

The president’s jab at the media outlet came on the heels of Trump proclaiming earlier this week that both The Washington Post and The New York Times were no longer welcome in the White House. Trump told FOX News’ Sean Hannity on Monday night that he was nixing both papers from the Oval Office, as previously reported by The Inquistir.

Stephanie Grisham, the president’s press secretary, announced shortly after that subscriptions to both newspapers were canceled before asking other federal agencies to take the same action, following Trump’s directive.

Grisham also touted the hundreds of thousands in cost savings that federal agencies could take advantage of by cancelling both newspapers, though it’s unclear how many federal agencies subscribe and how many actual subscriptions in total the federal government has to both publications.

Anonymous sources reportedly told The Wall Street Journal that even though Trump’s White House canceled the subscriptions, it’s likely the president will still read them, one way or another.

Trump regularly blasts a number of mainstream media outlets as “fake news” when coverage of his presidency is perceived as unfavorable, and he called both newspapers “pure fiction” in a tweet from earlier this month.