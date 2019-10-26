‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Gabi Sets Out To Ruin Lani & Eli’s Wedding

Days of Our Lives weekly preview spoilers reveal that there is about to be another wild wedding in Salem, and this time around, hearts will be crushed into pieces if the town’s resident bad girl gets her way.

Soap Hub reports that fans can expect to see Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) walk down the aisle this week. However, there will not be a happily ever after if Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) has anything to say about it.

In the weekly preview video, Gabi is seen telling Lani that she must dump Eli at the alter in front of all of their friends and family members if she wants Eli’s grandmother, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), to live.

Last week, it was revealed that Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) owned the company that made the pacemaker put in Julie’s new heart, and that Gabi has asked them to rig the machine so that she could control it from her phone. This is far-fetched, of course, but right in line with soap opera storylines.

Gabi then told Lani all about her plan to kill Julie by either speeding up her heart rate or dropping it so low that she couldn’t survive. The only way to keep Julie safe is if Lani ended her relationship with Eli in a heartbreaking and humiliating way.

This week, Lani and Eli’s wedding day will finally come, and Lani will look gorgeous in her wedding gown. However, Gabi will be sitting front and center to make sure that Lani keeps up her end of the deal and crushes Eli at the alter.

Fans won’t want to miss any of the drama as the soap opera is said to be going through some major changes in the very near future. The show has been teasing an event that has never before been seen on a daytime drama, and rumor has it that it will be a huge time jump. So, if fans aren’t watching now, things could get very confusing after the flash forward occurs.

The time jump will reportedly take place during November sweeps, and has been rumored to include new babies, aging children, wild storylines, breakups, big returns, new couples, people in prison, and even a shocking death.

It was reported earlier this week that one character seemingly wouldn’t make it out of the time hop, and that the character’s death would be significant to those in Salem.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of the drama go down by tuning in to Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.