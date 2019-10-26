Burger King Responds To Kanye West’s Song About Chick-fil-A

'Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A,' Kanye West sings in his new album.

Kanye West’s new album, Jesus is King, is officially out and getting lots of both positive and negative feedback. The album is unlike anything the rapper has done before, as the entire project is dedicated to God, his family, and his faith. In one particular song entitled “Closed on Sunday,” the rapper references the popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A, and gained a response from burger joint Burger King, according to FOX News.

Chick-fil-A, a Christian-owned business, is famously closed on Sunday. This particular song by West encourages going to church and praying on Sunday, rather than engaging in activities like taking selfies for Instagram.

“Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A. Hold the selfies, put the ’gram away. Get your family, y’all hold hands and pray. Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A. You’re my number one, with the lemonade,” Wests sings.

Burger King responded with one short but very pointed tweet.

“Open on Sundays.”

As for what the actual Chick-fil-A brand thinks of the song, a representative for the company expressed their gratitude.

“We are always grateful to see excitement for the brand,” the rep said.

West’s support of the fast food brand could come off as being rather bold, as the company is often criticized as not being supportive of LGBTQ rights. However, the rapper has never been afraid to act or speak boldly, something that seems to be a trend with his new album. Released on Friday, it contains 11 songs which are being described as gospel rap. Within the past year, the rapper has begun doing Sunday Service popups, during which he and fellow singers perform worship music with family and friends. There is often high energy, as well as dancing. Snippets of these Sunday services have been posted on social media by West’s wife, Kim Kardashian.

West’s new album has quite a few controversial strings of lyrics, at one point even referencing President Donald Trump, as The Inquisitr previously reported. West has been an adamant supporter of President Trump, and even had a meeting with him in the White House.

“So, for the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was God’s practical joke on all liberals like, ‘Nooooo not Kanye,'” West sings.

In addition to his comments on God and President Trump, West also dubbed himself the best musician of all time and hinted that he will be president of the United States. However, he did not make it clear what exactly his views are on current American politics.