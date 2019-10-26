‘Basketball Wives’ Alum Draya Michele Stirs Up Frenzy Among Her Fans With Little Black Dress On Instagram

Draya Michelle is showing off yet another design from her collaboration with Superdown and her fans can’t get enough of it. In her latest photo on her Instagram page, the Basketball Wives Los Angeles alum is wearing a little black dress with sheer sleeves and cut-out details at the waist that reveal a sliver of her toned midsection. Draya is posed in a way that shows off her curvy posterior, and it appears that she’s wearing thigh-high black boots as well.

The post accumulated close to 30,000 likes within the first 30 minutes after it was posted. In the comments, fans gushed over the former reality TV star’s attractiveness.

“You are so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Draya, I love you,” another gushed.

“Yes you are BADDDDDD,” a third commenter added.

The design is called the “Hit The Club” dress and appears to only be available in black. It retails for $76 on the Superdown website.

Draya has been sharing photos from the collection for the past couple of days, and the photos have received lots of praise. As The Inquisitr reported, in a previous Instagram post, she rocked a hot pink mini dress with sparkly sequins all over it. That design is called the “Icing On The Cake” dress and retails for $82.

Draya has been making a name for herself in the fashion world for a long time. She started her swimwear line, Mint Swim, while she was still on Basketball Wives. She also runs an urban athleisure company called Fine Ass Girls.

And even though she has fans on Instagram who beg her to return to the show, it looks like the mother-of-two is happy with the current direction of her career. In an interview with Just the Sip, she confessed to actually regretting being a part of the cast during its first four seasons.

“‘Basketball Wives’ has this stereotype of these angry Black women and I feel like more than just Black people watch it. People who aren’t familiar with Black culture take that and they think that is what they are,” she said, as reported by Madame Noire. “I feel really, really bad that I was a part of that and contributed to that. Black women, we’re queens. We’re so much more than arguing with each other over stupid stuff. I never want people think I’m this aggressive Black woman because I’m not.”

To follow more of Draya’s life updates, be sure to follow the former reality TV star on Instagram.