Anthony Ramos Opens Up About New Music And ‘In The Heights’

Anthony Ramos catapulted into stardom after appearing in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton: An American Musical on Broadway. Now, the actor is teaming up with Miranda for another project and he is also sharing new music with his fans, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

In the Heights focuses on a group of characters living in the New York neighborhood of Washington Heights. At the center of the piece is Usnavi, a bodega owner who’s taking care of an elderly neighbor while longing for the touch of a gorgeous woman named Vanessa who works at a nearby beauty salon. Usnavi also has big dreams for winning the lottery and escaping to his native Dominican Republic.

There’s also Nina, Usnavi’s childhood friend, who has recently returned home to her parents after completing her first year of college and with the shocking news that she has decided to drop out. Other characters include Benny, who is in love with Nina, Usnavi’s cousin, Sonny, and Abuela Claudia.

Ramos will step into the role of Usnavi. The actor said the original play will always hold a special place in his heart because it was the first time he saw characters on the stage with whom he could relate.

“I know Usnavi [de la Vega], that’s Leo from the corner store. I know Vanessa, that’s this girl Tiffany from elementary. I know these people…And it gave me the courage to keep going,” he said. “I thought about quitting [acting] and I couldn’t after that. I saw that musical and I said, ‘Maybe there’s a place for me.'”

It’s safe to say, Ramos has definitely found his prowess in the acting and music industries. After Hamilton, Ramos went on to appear in a number of movies, including Monsters and Men and A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. He has also appeared in Spike Lee’s film, She’s Gotta Have It, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

As for music, Ramos just released his debut album, The Good & The Bad, and he seems to have been eager to share his thoughts through his new tracks.

“We wrote 21 songs in 30 days,” he said. “And if I had any doubt that I had stuff to let out, that was quickly negated when I went out there and learned that it’s all in me.”

Fans have already gotten a taste of Ramos’ musical flavor with previous singles, including “Figure It Out,” “The Good & the Bad” and his most recent single, “Mind Over Matter.” The music video created for the most recent single features Jasmine Cephas Jones, who is Ramos fiancée and former Hamilton co-star.

Ramos said the entire vibe of the album reflects his childhood and the things he grew up experiencing in the city.

“It’s that New York vibe, that hip-hop mixed with pop. Every song is lyric driven. The words come first and then the music.”

The Good & The Bad is out now and In The Heights is set to debut in 2020.