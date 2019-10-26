‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau Stuns Posing By Iced Champagne In Mini Dress & Sheer Pantyhose

Thylane Blondeau looked stunning in her latest Instagram update. The “World’s Most Beautiful Girl” took to the platform on Saturday with a black-and-white photo of herself. The snap was chic, sophisticated, and one more reminder regarding this French model’s fierce beauty and killer figure.

The photo was shot indoors while Thylane rested against a paneled counter filled with bottles of champagne on ice. There was a slightly old-fashioned feel to the photo due to the painting of a vintage scene seen behind Blondeau. However, the overall setting was that of a modern-looking bar.

Thylane wore a long-sleeved, boxy-shouldered mini dress in black that flaunted her trim waist. Although the number seemed conservative due to its high neckline, the thigh-skimming hem upped the ante. And while the model’s legs weren’t photographed in their entirety, they were definitely noticeable because of the eye-catching sheer pantyhose adorned with polka dots that the model wore.

Thylane stood for her photo, striking a sideward-gazing pose, with both hands placed on the counter behind her. Her facial expression was neutral, although it showed a little sass.

Thylane was also beautifully made up, sporting discreet and feature-enhancing makeup. The model wore smoky eyeliner and highlighter on her cheekbones, but the cosmetics had not been overdone. Her hair was worn slicked back from her face and even though she is blond, the black-and-white photo portrayed her locks as being fairly dark. Small hoop earrings worn at the top and bottom of her ear seemed to be the only jewelry she wore.

Some fans seemed to fall in love with the new image.

“So beautiful. Thylane, wishing you a wonderful weekend,” one fan wrote.

“That’s a great photo and I wish you a nice weekend, dear Thylane” saw a fan send similar wishes.

“So damn classy hun” was another comment.

“Oh my…! What a girl!” a user exclaimed.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up more than 34,000 likes from her 3.2 million Instagram followers within one hour of being uploaded. One like came in from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Thylane’s moniker of “World’s Most Beautiful Girl” cannot be topped but the model now has a new credit to her name. She recently attended a Cosmopolitan Español awards ceremony and walked away with a major award for Model of the Year. An Instagram post from Thylane, dedicated to her win, showed the star kissing her award. The dazzling metallic gold maxi dress she wore to the event was also memorable.