Clintons Need To ‘Go Away’ For Democrats To Win In 2020, Says Bill Maher

During the latest edition of HBO’s Real Time, comedian Bill Maher said that Hillary and Bill Clinton need to “go away” for the Democratic Party to win in 2020, reports The Hill.

Noting that former secretary of state appears to be making public appearances again, injecting herself into the national conversation as the Democratic primary race unfolds, Maher pointed out that rumors are swirling that she is looking for an opening to launch her third presidential bid.

“It seems like every few months, Hillary Clinton bubbles up again and people are like ‘Oh, she’s thinking about running,’ or she says something crazy,” he said.

According to the comedian, in order for a Democrat to beat President Donald Trump in 2020, the Clintons need to “go away,” and disappear from the public eye, without even showing up at the Democratic convention.

“The Clintons — they’ve gotta go away. I’m saying this now a year out … They can’t be at the convention. Maybe waving or something, but I’m serious,” Maher said.

“She is one of the biggest vote-getters,” he added.

Maher also said that he agrees with Michigan Representative Justin Amash’s assessment.

In response to Clinton suggesting that Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard and Green Party’s 2016 nominee for president Jill Stein are Russian assets, Amash said that Clinton is a “Donald Trump asset.”

According to Amash, Clinton’s claims about the two women not only damage the Democratic Party, but also help Trump make the case that former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation was a partisan witch hunt.

Former President Bill Clinton is “damaged goods,” and he should also stay out of the public eye, according to Maher.

As Vanity Fair reported, several prominent right-wing figures have long claimed that Clinton is testing the waters, and looking for a way to “fit her way in.” The former secretary of state’s advisers and donors have also hinted that she is considering a a late entry.

The speculation is in part driven by Clinton herself. In a recent PBS interview, she suggested that she could beat Trump.

It is not only Maher that wants the Clintons to stay away from the 2020 presidential race, however. According to a new report from Politico, Democrats in the United States Senate are rejecting the idea.

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, Montana Democrat Jon Tester, Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Hawaii Democrat Mazie Hirono, California Senator Dianne Feinstein, and Alabama Democrat Doug Jones all seem to be opposed to the idea of Clinton entering the primary race.