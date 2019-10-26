Joe Biden Accused Of Lying About Meeting Sandy Hook Victims’ Families

On December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza killed 26 people in the horrific Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The death toll included 20 children between the ages of 6- and 7-years-old, as well as Lanza, who ended the massacre by shooting himself in the head.

In a recent campaign video, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke about gun violence and suggested that he met with all of the parents and families of the victims in the Sandy Hook shooting, Fox News reported.

But The New York Post reports that JT Lewis, the brother of one of the shooting’s victims who is running for State Senate, accused Biden of lying.

“This is a lie. Obama came to Sandy Hook and met with every family. Joe Biden DID NOT. In fact, my family was not allowed on Air Force One because we refused to support Obama/Biden gun control efforts,” he tweeted in response to Biden’s campaign video.

“Biden also thought he was VP when Parkland happened.” @JoeBiden is either a liar or he’s losing his mind,” he said in a follow-up tweet.

Throughout his time on the campaign trail, Biden has been struggling with a series of gaffes that have shed doubt on his fitness for the presidency given his age — he turns 77 in November. Biden and his son, Hunter, have also been the subject of attacks from Donald Trump and his allies, who claim that the pair engaged in corruption while Hunter was working in Ukraine and Biden was working to root out corruption in the country under Barack Obama’s administration.

VP Joe Biden reflects on Sandy Hook and asks why we still don’t have “rational gun safety"https://t.co/bppMeoq1J5 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 16, 2016

Although Biden remains the frontrunner in the Democratic primary, Elizabeth Warren has been surging and threatening to take the lead. As The Inquisitr reported, a recent new Post and Courier poll in South Carolina — a crucial early-voting state — showed Biden down 6 percent from the last poll in August, leaving him at 30 percent support. As for Warren, she continued to surge in the same poll and gained 2 percent since its last iteration, putting her at 19 percent support.

Loading...

Per Politico, Biden’s dip in the polls has pushed him to flip on opposing super PACs, which could pay off big in terms of cash for his campaign.

“Joe Biden has not raised as much money as the others through his own campaign efforts,” said Joe Cotchett, a major Bay Area bundler for Biden, who suggested that Biden isn’t drawing the same level of support as Bernie Sanders, who drew over 25,000 people at his recent comeback rally.