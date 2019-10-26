‘TOWIE’ Star Yazmin Oukhellou Tells Her Instagram Followers She Doesn’t Want To Play Games

The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou has recently been especially active on Instagram.

In fact, the reality TV star took to Instagram just nine hours ago to declare that she wasn’t interested in playing any games. The very brief video clip panned slightly from side to side with Yazmin featured at a slant in the frame. “No Guidance” by Chris Brown (featuring Drake) was playing in the background.

According to The Daily Mail, the brunette bombshell has been busy. Yazmin was recently spotted rocking a black crop top that highlighted her busty bosom while filming TOWIE with her co-star Georgia Kousoulou. In addition to filming episodes of the U.K. series, Yazmin was also gearing up for the opening of her boutique. Moreover, she also noted via Instagram that she would soon return to her wellness retreat in Marrakech.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Yazmin and James called it quits. As her Instagram followers know, the duo built the wellness retreat together. They were rumored to have been taking time away from being members of the TOWIE cast so they could work on themselves during the construction of the retreat. So, it is unclear as to whether or not both will continue to work on the wellness retreat since they didn’t end their relationship on very good terms.

Yazmin has taken to Instagram several times to flaunt her incredible form. Despite keeping busy with her career, Yazmin still finds time for her 524,000 Instagram followers. Oukhellou put her curvaceous physique on display just 24 hours ago when she shared a snap of herself climbing out of a vehicle.

In the photo, Yazmin rocked a vibrant blue crop top and matching snug shorts. The tiny ensemble allowed Yazmin to showcase her toned midriff and legs. While the conservative neckline of the top mostly hid her cleavage from the camera, it did hug her bust in a way that highlighted her curves.

Also roughly 24 hours ago, Yazmin turned up the heat for her followers when she shared a snap of herself wearing purple lacy lingerie for the camera.

The TOWIE star was on her knees on a bed with a lot of decorative blue pillows behind her.

She was looking off into the distance with her hair and arms positioned in a way that didn’t shield anything from the camera. The racy snap was well-received by her followers as they cumulative showered the post with 10,000 likes. At a loss for words, many flooded the comments with heart and fire emojis.

Unfortunately for her followers, Yazmin didn’t dive into any details regarding why she felt the need to clarify that she was not interested in playing any games.