’90 Day Fiancé’: Darcey Says She’s Not Afraid Of Ex Jesse During Tell-All Special

Darcey Silva surprised fans when she returned to reality television in Season 3 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days earlier this year. The third season of the show documented Darcey’s journey to London to meet her British beau, Tom Brooks, for the first time, and viewers watched as the couple’s relationship blossomed onscreen. But before there was Tom, there was Jesse Meester, Darcey’s ex-boyfriend and the man who stood by her side during the show’s first and second seasons.

Darcey and Jesse’s relationship didn’t work out, but they will come face-to-face again during the upcoming tell-all special, according to a report from E! News.

In the short clip posted by E!, the trio is seen arriving at the network’s studio to film the tell-all episode. Tom arrived first and took a moment to chat with the show’s producers, telling them that his relationship with Darcey is currently complicated. He went on to say that he still loves Darcey, but he’s also aware that there are things they need to address, including Jesse, before they can move forward with their relationship. The clip then cuts to a shot of Jesse on his way to the studio, telling fans that he’s happy to be back in New York without having to deal with the negativity and drama attached to being with Darcey.

Finally, the clip shows Darcey stepping out of a vehicle and walking to the studio. During her solo confessional, Darcey explained that she’s happy she went to meet Tom in London but that their relationship “kind of died out a little bit” after she returned to America.

“I’m ready for today,” she continued. “I know Jesse is going to be here and I’m not scared.”

“I feel like I always walked on eggshells around Jesse in the past, and that’s not me. I’m a strong woman. If he wants to think he’s going to take me down, try it! Ain’t gonna happen.”

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, including the tell-all episode, wrapped up filming several months ago, which means what’s being aired isn’t always reflective of the couples’ current relationships. Outside of the show, it seems Darcey and Tom are still struggling to move their relationship forward and could be heading toward a breakup, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

A source close to the pair recently revealed that the couple has already begun filming another season of the TLC series, but the producers have been scrambling to document the relationship before they go their separate ways. The source claims Tom has been cheating on Darcey with multiple women, but the mother-of-two remains desperate to make her relationship work.

The final episode in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will air on Sunday, October 27. The reunion special will begin immediately after and then conclude on Monday, October 28 at 9 p.m. on TLC.