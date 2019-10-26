Fitness Trainer Kelsey Wells Flaunts Incredible Figure In Sports Bra & Tiny Shorts

The fitness model got real in her latest Instagram post.

Kelsey Wells has made a name for herself by being a fitness model and personal trainer. She often posts workout videos on her Instagram account, and many of her fans look to her as inspiration to continue their fitness journey. Her dedication to working out is commendable, and her extremely muscular body is highly impressive. However, in her latest Instagram post, Kelsey revealed she has had to overcome her own insecurities.

For the photo, Kelsey snapped a selfie in front of the mirror at a gym. She posed by flexing her bicep muscle and arching her back. The brunette bombshell flaunted her fabulous figure in a black sports bra with mesh paneling and matching bike shorts. Her washboard abs and long, lean legs were on full display in the revealing workout gear. She paired the sporty look with an Apple Watch and her gorgeous wedding ring.

Kelsey pulled back her hair in a high ponytail and opted to forgo makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer stated that, in the past, she struggled with being a muscular woman. She added that her friends, at the time, made negative comments about her biceps. She noted that she works out to stay healthy and not lose weight or to bulk up. Kelsey went on to say that she now loves her body.

Fans seemed to adore the post, as it quickly racked up more than 7,000 likes. Many of her followers applauded Kelsey for being open about her journey with self-acceptance. Some even shared their own experiences as being physically strong women.

“I love your message! I relate to this so much. My mom has never approved of my love for lifting and thinks I will end up ‘looking like a guy.’ I always have to remind her that there is no such thing. It’s called [being a] strong woman,” wrote one fan.

“I needed this post today. I’ve been getting told I look too muscular lately and it made me very self conscious. Thank you for this post,” added a different commenter.

“This is everything… I don’t train to bulk or cut but just d*mn proud of that healthy mindset thank you for writing this,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Others proceeded to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Awesome body,” gushed an admirer, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

To see more of Kelsey, be sure to check out her Instagram account.