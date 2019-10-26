Michelle Troconis Dumps Fotis Dulos As The Search For Jennifer Dulos Continues

Michelle Troconis has removed her things from the home she once shared with Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing person Jennifer Dulos.

Michelle Troconis and Fotis Dulos have called it quits. The pair are former lovers and the primary suspects in the case involving missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos, who is Fotis Dulos’s estranged wife. Earlier this month, Troconis took off in a U-Haul after removing the last of the belongings she had at the large Farmington home she and Fotis shared for the past couple of years, according to The Advocate.

Despite the fact that Troconis is apparently now trying to distance herself from Fotis, law enforcement believes that the pair had something to do with the disappearance of Jennifer. Originally, it appeared that both of them were in it together and even came up with alibi notes which allowed them to keep their stories straight when talking to the press or the police. However, as the evidence continues to stack up against these two, they don’t seem to be as interested in legally protecting one another.

Troconis has become known for flip flopping her statements. She previously said that she and Fotis were at home together on the night that Jennifer went missing on May 26, but later recanted that alibi, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Norm Pattis, Fotis’ lawyer, has dubbed Troconis the ‘lying lover’ because of her inability to keep her story straight.

“She was his lover. She said one thing one day, and when it suited her she changed her tune. We want to know why,” he said.

Prior to Jennifer’s disappearance, she and Fotis were in the midst of a nasty divorce and custody battle over their five children, ranging in age from 8-years-old to 13-years-old. It was Jennifer who filed for divorce from Fotis, accusing him of infidelity and of being emotionally abusive and threatening. She even alerted the court that she was afraid for her life because she believed that Fotis would try to do something to retaliate against her after she made the decision to file for divorce.

On May 26, Jennifer was last seen dropping her kids off at school. That evening, law enforcement found her blood on her garage floor, a sign that she had been attacked in her own home. They now believe that Fotis was “lying in wait” for her to come home and attacked her. That think that Troconis then assisted him in disposing of the evidence. Despite ongoing search efforts, Jennifer’s body has not yet been recovered.