Christie Brinkley, 65, Shows Off Trim Figure In Curve-Hugging Blue Jeans As She Arrives In Italy

Christie Brinkley, 65, seems to have completely recovered from the injury that prevented her from participating in the current season of Dancing With The Stars.

In her most recent photo series on Instagram, the legendary supermodel announced that she had touched down in Italy. In the two of the snaps, she was wearing what looks like a turtleneck bodysuit paired with fitted dark blue jeans. The outfit showed off her age-defying hourglass figure, making it hard to believe that she is a woman in her mid-60s.

“You are beautiful!!” one fan wrote

“Enjoy!!” another added. “You look amazing,”

“Beautiful as always an angel can be….” a third commented.

“You look very beautiful, @christiebrinkley,” a fourth fan commented. “Love your turtleneck.”

Fans of Christie were likely accustomed to how she shows off her youthful good looks on Instagram since she has has been known to rock a bikini on the social media platform in the past. As The Inquisitr reported, back in May, she metaphorically drove fans wild with a photo in which she was arching her back on the beach in a black bikini.

Christie has also shown that she can still rock the runway despite her age. As Harper’s Bazaar reports, earlier this year she modeled for designer Elie Tahari alongside her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook. At one point during the show, Christie and Sailor were on the catwalk at the same time and they gave each other a high five as they strutted past each other.

When Christie had to drop out of Dancing With Stars, Sailor took her place at the last minute. After giving a couple of stellar performances, the 21-year-old model and her professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated from the competition during the most recent episode.

The elimination inspired a heartfelt Instagram post from Christie.

“Dear Sailor and Val, Thank you for your work that brought us beauty and joy!” she wrote in the caption. “May you both always have a song in your heart that keeps you dancing with wild abandon thru a grateful life of exhilarating joy!”

Sailor came out in defense of her mom after Wendy Williams accused Christie of faking her injury just so that she wouldn’t have to compete. She called the accusation “ridiculous” in an interview with People Magazine.

“How? How could that really be faked?” Sailor said. “That’s crazy. My mom is not that type of girl.

To keep updated on Christie Brinkley, follow her on Instagram.