Donald Trump’s Campaign Trolls Hillary Clinton On Her Birthday

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton turned 72 on Saturday, and Donald Trump‘s campaign used the opportunity to troll the former Secretary of State, Breitbart reports. The jab comes as rumors of a 2020 Clinton presidential bid swirl and highlights an old birthday wish Clinton made to herself.

“Happy birthday to this future president,” Clinton wrote back in 2016 before she lost to Trump.

In response, the official Trump campaign Twitter account posted a video of Trump’s victory across states.

It wasn’t just the Trump campaign that took the opportunity to troll Hillary. Conservative journalists Stephen Miller and Jessica Fletcher also took the chance to send birthday wishes and reference Clinton’s old birthday tweet to herself.

NOLA reports that Clinton and her husband, former U.S. president, Bill, appeared at Melba’s Poboys in New Orleans Saturday for an impromptu book signing before the Octavia Books event promoting the new book, The Book of Gutsy Women, written by Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea. During the book, the pair explore the history of other prominent women such as Malala Yousafzai, Harriet Tubman, and Greta Thunberg.

Although sources suggest it isn’t likely, Clinton reportedly hasn’t ruled out a 2020 bid.

“But put it this way: It ain’t zero,” said one Clinton source. “And does she think about it all the time? Absolutely.”

Clinton recently made a speech at Elijah Cummings’ funeral and took a veiled jab at Trump. She referenced Elijah from the Old Testament and how he faced the King Ahab and Queen Jezebel.

“Like the prophet, our Elijah could call down fire from heaven — but he also prayed and worked for healing. Like that Old Testament prophet, he stood against corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel,” she said.

Although Clinton didn’t mention Trump by name, her speech was widely regarded as addressing Trump and his wife, Melania, and Breitbart reported on the social media reaction to the attack.

“I have never loved Hillary Clinton more,” wrote journalist Holly Figueroa O’Reilly.

“Classy. Hillary Clinton using the funeral of Rep. Elijah Cummings to take shots at President Donald Trump,” wrote conservative and editor Carmine Sabia.

As The Inquisitr reported, Clinton came under fire for her suggestion that Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is being groomed for a third-party run by Russia. The Hill Rising host Saagar Enjeti criticized the comment as a “smear” that reveals she is still “bitter” over her 2016 loss to Trump. Enjeti also added that Clinton is still angry at Gabbard’s decision to leave the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and support Sanders over Clinton.