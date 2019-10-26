Lindsay Lohan Puts Cleavage On Display In Keyhole Panel Sequin Dress

Lindsay Lohan attended The Ali Forney Center’s annual fall gala in the Big Apple last night in a dress that had her cleavage on display and likely turned heads.

Daily Mail reports Lindsay’s red carpet look was a knee-length, sleeveless dress covered in sequins. While silver was the primary color, the high neckline and empire waist were trimmed in lighter shades. Perhaps most eye-catching was a racy, cut-out detail at the chest. It formed a fun keyhole panel showing the 33-year-old’s assets off. The form-fitting dress also did wonders for Lindsay’s sexy silhouette. The actress’ legs were looking great as she paired her dress with beige platform heels with rhinestone ankle straps.

Lindsay’s snaps were mostly taken on the red carpet, although photos of the actress arriving at the event also showed her flaunting her legs from the inside of a car. Here, Lindsay wore a chic pink jacket with rhinestone studs, which Lohan quickly lost as she enjoyed the main photo op.

Her porcelain skin was beautifully made-up with warming blush and bold red lipstick, and her hair had received just as much attention. Lindsay’s trademark red locks were worn down and curled around her shoulders. A sparkly silver headpiece matched the dress for a fun finish.

The aforementioned event was held to raise money to help homeless LGBTQ youths. Lindsay might not come across as the world’s biggest philanthropist, but the actress’ association with the A Place at the Table gala last night stretches back to 2015. She served a portion of her court-mandated community service at the Ali Forney Center back when her legal troubles were making headlines, according to MTV. Per Daily Mail, Lohan took to Twitter following her required charity work to state that she was hoping to maintain a relationship with the Center – it looks like she has done just that.

Interestingly, Lohan has made headlines for her charitable streak in the past. Back in 2016, she launched a t-shirt line with proceeds going to Caudwell Children and The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of Turkey, per Page Six.

“I wanted to help the Middle East in this unfortunate crisis. I think it’s important we give back when we can and continue to raise awareness,” she said of her work.

The Ali Forney Center houses homeless LGBTQ youths, but it also offers care for its residents. As Daily Mail reports, this includes medical and mental health care. With over 70,000 meals served annually, the Center likely needs to keep its donations high.