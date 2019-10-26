Alexa Collins Flaunts Toned Abs & Perky Derriere In Tiny Bikini

The bikini model sizzled in her latest Instagram post.

Alexa Collins sure knows how to get temperatures rising. On Saturday, the bikini model shared a series of sizzling snaps for her 612,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos, taken in Miami, Florida, showed a sunkissed Alexa posing on the beach. The 24-year-old sizzled in a lavender bikini that featured braided straps from the clothing company, Plumeria Swimwear. The blonde bombshell flaunted her flawless figure in the tiny two-piece that left little to the imagination. Her incredible curves, washboard abs, and long, lean legs were on full display. She accessorized the sexy look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Alexa’s long, blond hair was tousled and windblown, giving her added sex appeal. She opted to wear a full-face of makeup that enhanced her natural beauty, including bronzer, purple eyeshadow, and nude lipgloss. Her nails were perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

Throughout the photo shoot, Alexa changed her expression and her poses. For the first image, she rested her hand against a palm tree and arched her back. She tilted her chin upwards and closed her eyes. In the following photos, Alexa slightly turned her body while gazing seductively into the camera.

Fans seemed to love the tantalizing post, as the upload quickly racked up more than 2,000 likes. Many of Alexa’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“The prettiest doll,” gushed a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You’re a very beautiful woman,” added another follower.

“Sexy sensational stunning,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

As fans are well aware, Alexa has made a name for herself by showing off her unbelievable body in skimpy swimwear. The beauty often posts revealing photos on social media. Earlier this week, fans of the model fell in love with a post of her by wearing a lace-up, nude swimsuit.

With years of modeling experience under her belt, Alexa has plenty of advice to share for prospective fashion photographers. In an interview with Shoot The Centerfold, the beauty stated that it is imperative to be polite and professional while on set.

“If you are a professional, regardless of what you do, you’ll go far! But, don’t assume things which are not part of professional etiquette,” said the model. “Choose your actions wisely! I do have two sides in me, which one would you like to meet?”

She also noted that she adores photographers who have a good sense of humor.

To stayed updated on Alexa Collins, follow her Instagram account.