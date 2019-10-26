‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Shocks Eric With Stephanie’s Memory

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 28 tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will need to do some serious explaining to his father. In fact, Eric Forrester (John McCook) will be shocked that Stephanie Forrester’s (Susan Flannery) impact is still felt so strongly so many years after her death.

Ridge was stunned when Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) gave him his ring back. After he told them that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) would not be giving his son to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), she became very upset. She gave Ridge an ultimatum and asked him to choose between her and Thomas. The dressmaker chose his son, so Brooke returned his ring.

Ridge, Thomas, and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) left Brooke’s house to move into the Forrester mansion. Ridge had previously arranged for them to move to his father’s house after he told Eric Forrester (John McCook) that Brooke wanted Hope and Liam to adopt Douglas. Ridge explained that Thomas needed to raise Douglas in a stable home, so Eric opened up his house to them.

The soap opera spoilers reveal that when they arrive at the mansion, Ridge will tell his father that there had been more developments since they last spoke. He will then shock Eric when he tells him that Brooke returned his ring. It appears as if she no longer wants to be married to a man who chooses his son over her.

When Eric asks for an explanation, Ridge will tell his dad that it seems as if Brooke is still holding on to the memory of Stephanie. Longtime B&B fans know that for many years, Stephanie could not stand Brooke and named her the “slut from the Valley.”

Ridge will recount that when Brooke returned the ring, she told him that he still held onto Stephanie’s belief that “No slut from the Valley is worthy of raising a Forrester.” Ridge will opine that history is repeating itself. Brooke believes that Ridge doesn’t think Hope, the daughter of the “slut from the Valley,” is good enough to raise Douglas, a Forrester. Eric, who has always tried to encourage Brooke and Ridge, will be stunned.

But it seems as if Brooke is dismantling her own marriage. She let Ridge leave her house, did not support his relationship with his children, and now she returned his ring. Therefore, it should come as no surprise when Ridge starts to see another woman in a different light.

The Inquisitr reports that Ridge will find Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) in his bed. After teasing each other about being in the same bed again, one thing will lead to another, and they will share a passionate embrace. Will Ridge move on so quickly after Brooke?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.