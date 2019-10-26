Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge & Shauna Kiss Passionately

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 28 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will find passion in the arms of another woman. And this time, he’ll be awake when he and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) lock lips.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) gave Ridge’s ring back to him. After he sided with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), she decided that she was done with their marriage. According to The Inquisitr, Brooke gave the dressmaker an ultimatum for which he would need to choose between herself and Thomas, and Ridge chose his son.

She was upset because Ridge did not want Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to raise his grandson. Even though Ridge said that it did not need to come to this, Brooke felt as if this was Stephanie Forrester saying, “No slut from the Valley is worthy of raising a Forrester.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, indicate that Ridge, Thomas, and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will move into Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) mansion. Thomas will raise his son with the help of his father and grandfather, both of whom are willing to support him. Although the Forrester men are now all living together, it appears as if someone else will share the house with them.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Ridge will find Shauna sleeping in his bed. It seems as if Quinn Fuller Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) best friend has moved back into the mansion after Eric put her and her daughter out. Even though Ridge’s heart must be broken over Brooke, he can still find the humor in the situation with Shauna.

Not too long ago, Shauna needed to put Ridge to bed because he was too drunk to drive home. She had undressed him and tucked him into bed before cozying up next to the passed out dressmaker. B&B viewers know that she has been clinging to memories of their “night together” for weeks while driving her daughter insane.

Ridge and Shauna will find the humor in the circumstances before their hormones kick in. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that one thing will lead to another before Ridge and Shauna find themselves in each other’s arms. Of course, this is the moment that Shauna has been waiting for and she will revel in the kiss. Since Brooke just left Ridge, he may console himself in the arms of another woman.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.