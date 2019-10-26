Miley Cyrus Showcases Curves In T-Shirt & Tight Jeans As She Flaunts PDA With Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus and her new boyfriend Cody Simpson have been spending time together in Los Angeles. Although the couple was separated for a bit when Simpson needed to return to his home country of Australia, they are back together now and had no problem showing off some PDA during a recent outing.

The Daily Mail reports that the couple was photographed by the paparazzi during a lunch date in L.A. on Friday. Miley was seen in the photos while sporting a black t-shirt she had tucked into her tight jeans.

The ensemble showcased Cyrus’ tiny waist, long, lean legs, and curvy hips as she paired the cropped bottoms with bright red cowboy boots. Miley wore her long, blonde hair in loose waves that fell over her shoulders and blew behind her back as she accessorized her overall look with multiple hoop earrings, thick chains around her neck, rings on her fingers, and bracelets on her wrists. She also carried a cup of beer in her hand as she strolled while putting her arm around Cody’s shoulders.

Miley rocked a full glam makeup look for the outing, which consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a shimmering glow while she smiled with Cody by her side.

Meanwhile, Simpson wore a black long-sleeved shirt, light-colored jeans, and black sneakers. As usual, his blond hair was perfectly coiffed and he sported a pair of trendy sunglasses. He carried a bottle of beer in his hand while putting his arm around Cyrus’ waist and pulling her in close.

Later, the pair were seen holding hands, proving that their relationship is still going strong just a few weeks after they sparked romance rumors when bring photographed as the pair kissed.

As many fans already know, Miley and Cody have been friends for a very long time, and after Cyrus split with her longtime love, husband Liam Hemsworth, and then-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, she had apparently found a love connection within that friendship.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work, and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me,” Cody’s manager Matt Zeidman told People Magazine of the couple’s growing romance.

Fans may be able to see more of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s relationship by following the couple on social media.