Kate Bock Pulls Down Her Jeans To Reveal Leopard-Print Bikini And Killer Curves: ‘Saturday’

Kate Bock only wants to do one thing this Saturday: be in a bikini.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model revealed her desire to strip down to her swimwear on Saturday, October 26 with a sizzling new Instagram post that sent temperatures soaring. The sultry black-and-white photo was an instant hit with the 26-year-old’s 578,000 followers, and one glance explains exactly why.

The candid snap caught Kate getting ready to enjoy her weekend by pulling down her jeans, revealing her swimwear and impressive bikini body underneath which proved impossible to ignore. The Canadian bombshell sported a sexy two-piece from the popular brand Monday Swimwear that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Kate’s swimwear included an underwire-style top with a low scoop neckline that left her decolletage completely bare. Plenty of cleavage was well within eyesight thanks to the push-up design of the piece — and that’s not all that caught the eyes of the babe’s audience.

On her lower half, the blond beauty sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were skimpier than the top of the set, though her fans hardly seemed bothered by the skin-baring display. The skimpy piece covered only what was necessary, and featured a daringly high cut that offered a good look at the stunner’s toned legs and famous curves. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat up high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

Kate added to her look with a bangle bracelet, as well as a set of choker necklaces to give her weekend look a bit of bling. Her blond hair was worn in loose waves that fell down messily around her face as she stripped down to her bikini. Luckily, her tresses didn’t completely cover up her face, so she was also able to showcase her striking features, done up with a gorgeous makeup look that made her natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the bikini model’s new Instagram post with love. At the time of this writing, the upload has earned well over 6,000 likes after just three hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely perfect body,” one person wrote, also noting that the photo should get “thousands of likes.”

Loading...

“Your abs are killing it,” said another.

“Wow so sexy,” commented a third.

Kate has never had any problem showing some skin on her Instagram page. Recently, the model shared a steamy throwback snap from her feature in the 2018 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition that left plenty for her fans to admire. In the photo, Kate sported a cheeky yellow one-piece that left her peachy derriere exposed in its entirety — a sight that her followers went absolutely wild for.