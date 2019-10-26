WWE News: Lana Explains Why She Didn’t Press Charges Against Rusev

Regardless of how divisive the current storyline between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley is, WWE doesn’t appear to be dropping it anytime soon. On the last episode of Monday Night Raw, Rusev attacked Lashley in a restaurant while he was eating dinner with his new kayfabe girlfriend — who is also Rusev’s real-life wife — and since then, the angle has developed even further.

Following the events on Monday Night Raw, WWE released a statement confirming that Rusev had been arrested and taken into custody. However, Lana has since taken to Twitter to assure fans that neither she nor Lashley will be pressing charges against the “Bulgarian Brute” because they don’t want to to rob fans of the upcoming Team Flair versus Team Hogan match at Crown Jewel.

“We don’t want to rob the WWE Universe of this beautiful, wonderful moment at Crown Jewel where Bobby Lashley will devour and crush Rusev.”

Rusev will team up with Roman Reigns, Ali, Ricochet, and Shorty G to take on Lashley, King Corbin, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre in the tag team match. The contest will also mark the first time the pair have stepped into a ring with each other since the affair between Lana and Lashley was revealed on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw.

The Rusev situation doesn’t appear to be concerning Lana and Lashley too much, though. Earlier this week, WWE released images from a photoshoot featuring the new lovers by each other’s side and smiling. Even though it’s only a storyline, the company is going out of its way to make fans believe that something might really be going on between the pair.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lashley recently opened up about his thoughts on their onscreen romance, revealing that Lana has been encouraging him to go all-in with it and make it convincing. They believe that in order to make it work, they need to be convincing enough to make the WWE Universe talk about the angle.

Lana also shared her thoughts on the storyline, saying that she’s been enjoying it so far. The “Ravishing Russian” added, however, that she is mostly just relieved to be back on WWE television following her recent hiatus.

The Crown Jewel match will likely be the first of several fights between Rusev and Lashley in the foreseeable future. Given the bitter storyline rivalry between both competitors, they are bound to be given some one-on-one matches to settle the score once and for all.