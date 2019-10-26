‘Shameless’ Star Cameron Monaghan Slays In Giambattista Valli Collection & Fans Are Loving The Leopard Print

Cameron Riley Monaghan, 26, is best known for his role as Ian Gallagher in the Showtime hit comedy-drama series Shameless. He’s also not afraid to dip his toes into the fashion scene. In fact, as his 2.2 million Instagram followers know, the young ginger has recently shared a lot of model-esque snaps on his social media profile. Notably, he has rocked ensembles from Italian designer Giambattista Valli and H&M.

While Monaghan is primarily known for a career in acting, he may have a promising secondary career in modeling, as he treated his followers to a short video clip of himself promoting the upcoming launch of a collection by Giambattista Valli and H&M. The clip showcased Cameron rocking a stylish ensemble.

The video was produced inside of a room featuring Victorian-era decor. Cameron emerged from behind a gorgeous couch with a bouquet of pink, red, and white flowers. Cameron picked and tossed several flower petals on the floor before the video transitioned to Monaghan sitting on a table with his legs spread. A captivating landscape painting in a thick gold frame could be seen behind him on the wall.

While the video was short, it transitioned so quickly that it was a little difficult to get a good look at the ensemble he was wearing without pausing the clip. During the duration of the video, Cameron accessorized the outfit with a noticeable pearl necklace.

In addition to the video clip, the Instagram post contained a sizzling snapshot that commanded the attention of his followers.

Swiping over, Cameron’s followers were met with a sexy snap of the Shameless star rocking a leopard-print ensemble. The outfit included a long fur coat with a hoodie, and snug pants underneath. The pants and hoodie appeared to be a set as they featured a matching leopard print. While the animal print on the fur coat differed slightly, it paired well with the ensemble underneath.

The snap looked to be part of a photo shoot, as Cameron stood in front of a vibrant orange backdrop. Monaghan turned the heat up for his followers as he teasingly lifted the bottom of the hoodie and placed his hand on his toned stomach, flaunting just a hint of his midriff for the camera.

Cameron’s following quickly showered the Instagram post with a lot of love in the form of 150,000 likes and just shy of 1,000 comments. Many admitted the second snap gave them a newfound love of leopard print.

Several of his fans admitted this was one of their favorite photo shoots of the young actor. Others gushed over how attractive he was.

Fans of Cameron Monaghan can rejoice as he will soon return to TV when Shameless Season 10 premieres on November 10. The entire Giambattista Valli and H&M collection he’s assisting in promoting is slated to drop on November 7, a few days prior to the show’s premiere.