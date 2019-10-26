Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Shows Off Cleavage In Lacy Black Bra On Instagram

Fitness model Katelyn Runck is no stranger to showing off her enviably toned physique on Instagram and the photos she uploaded to the social media platform on Saturday are no different. In the series, the brunette bombshell wore a lacy black push-up bra that made her cleavage hard to ignore. She paired the alluring undergarment with a matching pair of see-through undies and she wore her luscious brown locks down around her shoulders.
In the caption, she revealed that the bra and panty set is from specialty lingerie retailer Yandy.com. Although she didn’t reveal the name of the design, Katelyn looks like she is wearing a version of the brand’s “On Point Mesh And Lace Bra Set” which retails for $37.95 on the Yandy website.
Based on the comments accompanying the post, fans clearly appreciated the photo.
“So beautifully hot,” one fan wrote
“Sexy in black,” another added.
“You are a breathtaking girl..” a third commented.
“Absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth gushed.
Katelyn’s previous posts have also received this type of attention. As The Inquisitr reported, she was given similar feedback when the model wore white lingerie in a photo in which she was sitting on the floor while balancing a bouquet of flowers on one of her legs.
I'm a woman who loves a well groomed man.
Kately also used the caption of this post to revealed that she has had aspirations of becoming a Victoria’s Secret model.
Let me see you Sweat. Despite best intentions, sometimes it can be hard to stick to a #fitness lifestyle change. There are always going to be hard days and times you don't achieve what you wanted. It's important to realize that a "set back" doesn't have to derail your progress. Fear of making mistakes can overshadow all of the hard work you put in. Once you start using fear to your advantage, there is no stopping you!
Before she became a fitness sensation, Katelyn was a runway model. She has previously admitted that a model’s hectic lifestyle led her to develop some unhealthy habits. Katelyn turned to fitness when she realized that she needed a change, as she wrote on her website.
“It took me years (and hard work!) to realize that I wasn’t living a healthy and sustainable lifestyle when I started in runway modeling. I needed to take care of my whole self – my nutrition, my fitness, my spiritual well-being – before I could present my most beautiful me and most importantly help others.”
After racking up achievements in the fitness competition world, she headed back to modeling with a whole different body and a whole new outlook.
“The experience and industry inspired me to return to modeling but this time not as a “skinny agency model” instead, pursuing commercial and fitness,” she added.
For those who want to find new fitness ideas, Katelyn offers a couple of different coaching programs on her site. To keep up with her fitness-focused updates, be sure to follow the model on Instagram.