‘Teen Mom’ Star Ashley Jones Says She’s Open To Farrah Abraham Returning To The Series

Ashley Jones, star of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, recently spoke to FOX News and revealed she would be open to Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham returning to the series.

“I don’t make the decisions,” she said. “If they are welcoming Farrah back then I will jump on the train and have open arms, I suppose.”

Abraham was booted from the series in 2018 after reportedly causing issues with the cast and crew. She also refused to stop working in the adult industry, as The Inquisitr reported, and has been spotted at a Crazy Horse 3 strip club event in Las Vegas since her departure from the series.

During an episode of Jonathan Cheban’s Foodgod: OMFG podcast, Abraham spoke about life after the show and revealed that Jenelle Evans called her for advice after she was also booted from the MTV series. Evans’ departure came following the actions of her husband, David Eason, who reportedly shot and killed the family dog, Nugget. Although Evans first said the incident was fabricated for “publicity,” Eason later admitted to killing the dog during an interview with People magazine back in September.

When questioned by FOX News about Evans returning to work with MTV, Jones suggested that Evans’ mental health should be a priority.

“I think that there are some things that are very important in this life and I think your physical and personal and mental sanity is one,” she said. “And I think that should be everyone’s main focus before considering any time of [reality] TV or anything.”

Currently, Jones is appearing in Season 2 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, which began airing on October 22. She says she is excited to share her experiences and the valuable lessons she has learned raising her 2-year-old daughter, Holly Lockett-Smith.

“I would tell them that no one’s perfect. They’re going to make mistakes, a ton of them. And they’ve got to learn from them,” she said, adding that they should focus on doing the best they can.

According to Jones, motherhood is “difficult” but possible with the help of family and friends. Although she admits that the cameras can be overwhelming at times, in situations where it gets to her, she focuses on the people who might need to hear the conversations she is having.

Jones also addressed critics who believe the show glamorizes teen pregnancy for younger viewers, highlighting the real situations and experiences portrayed on the show. She encouraged people to tune in and watch the show for themselves before they jump to conclusions.