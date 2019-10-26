Halsey Transforms Into Marilyn Manson For Wild Halloween Costume Alongside New Boyfriend Evan Peters

Halsey stunned her fans this weekend when she went all out for a Halloween party dressed as goth shock rocker Marilyn Manson. The singer held nothing back as she sported her wild costume, and showed it off alongside her rumored new boyfriend, Evan Peters.

In the photos that Halsey posted to her Instagram account, the “Bad At Love” songstress rocked a shoulder-length, bright red wig, along with dramatic blue eye shadow and vivid red lips.

She also donned pale white makeup on her face, harsh contouring on her cheeks, and two different colored contacts to give her eyes a more-than-creepy appearance.

Halsey’s outfit consisted of a skintight latest bodysuit with long sleeves. She added sheer white pantyhose underneath and some thigh-high white satin boots to complete the look, which flaunted her tiny waist, long legs, and ample bust.

Fans of the singer were not surprised that she chose to dress up as Manson for Halloween, as Hasley hasn’t been shy about her love for Marilyn and his music.

Earlier this year, Billboard reported that Halsey inked a huge tattoo of Marilyn’s face on her rib cage in honor of one of her idols.

Meanwhile, Halsey’s costume was complimented by her boyfriend, American Horror Story star Evan Peters, who dressed up as a member of ICP (Insane Clown Posse) and posed next to her with his around draped over her shoulder.

Just Jared reports that later in the night the couple were photographed by the paparazzi holding hands and that Halsey was wearing Evan’s t-shirt.

The couple’s relationship comes years after Halsey tweeted about her attraction for Evan and his wild American Horror Story characters.

“Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers…” she wrote in November 2012,” per Us Weekly.

“I’m a f*cking liar I’m so in love with Evan Peters I’m so whipped I’m whipped as f*ck!” she tweeted two years later, revealing that her huge crush on the actor hadn’t gone away.

Before getting together, Halsey had dated singer G-Eazy and then had a brief romance with Yungblud before moving on to Evan.

Meanwhile, Peters had been in a long term relationship with actress Emma Roberts. The couple eventually got engaged, but ended their near seven-year romance back in March.

“Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends. Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup,” a source told the magazine at the time.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Halsey and Evan Peters by following the pair on their Instagram accounts.