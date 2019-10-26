WWE News: Picture Shows Liv Morgan Sporting New Look At Company Event

Liv Morgan hasn’t been seen on WWE television since July. Her last appearance was on an episode of SmackDown Live, where she took to the mic and teased a gimmick change following a loss to Charlotte Flair.

Since then, Morgan has remained quiet for the most part, but she has posted several cryptic clues on her social media accounts that tease a fresh look and character for the superstar. However, after months of speculation, fans finally got to see the Morgan show off her new look, courtesy of some images shared on Stephanie McMahon’s Twitter account.

The picture was taken at a Women’s Affinity Group event that was dedicated to helping women build their brand in the workplace. Morgan can be seen alongside McMahon, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, and Mickie James sporting a brand new blond hairstyle, which is drastically different from the pink hairstyle she was last seen sporting.

The former Riott Squad member was recently drafted to the Monday Night Raw brand, and she’s expected to make her in-ring return in the coming weeks. She recently took to Twitter to post lyrics from a Florence and the Machine song, which many fans have interpreted as her way of hyping up an imminent comeback.

Last night 135 female @WWE employees & Superstars attended the company’s first-ever Women’s Affinity Group, talking building your personal brand in today’s workplace. I am so proud of this new initiative & to invest in these strong women who make #WWE great! @Landit #WomenOfWWE pic.twitter.com/nYp5mha5lp — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 24, 2019

Despite teasing a drastic change, Morgan’s new look is recognizable to anyone who’s familiar with her career. She was blond throughout her NXT run, and only changed her hair color upon being promoted to the main roster and paired with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan.

As documented by WrestleTalk, Morgan is purportedly set for a major push when she returns to television. Becky Lynch could use a fresh challenger for her Raw Women’s Championship now that Sasha Banks has moved to Friday Night SmackDown, and Morgan could be a potentially exciting matchup for “The Man.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Morgan is expected to portray an outcast character with shades of WWE Hall of Famer Lita when she returns. According to the report, the company wants her to appeal to the disenfranchised female demographic by boasting a punk rock edge.

She’s previously shared videos where she cut chunks from her hair, which supports this idea. However, as the recent picture shows, her hair is long and blond again.

It remains to be seen how Morgan will be portrayed when she returns to action, but WWE reportedly has big plans for her. Furthermore, having been kept off television for months, she can return revitalized and make an instant impact.