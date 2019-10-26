Jenna Dewan Puts Baby Bump On Display In High-Waisted Plaid Skirt At Power Women Summit

Jenna Dewan, who shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with Channing Tatum, is currently expecting her second child with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee.

According to Daily Mail, Dewan looked incredible as she put her growing baby bump on display while attending TheWrap’s Power Women Summit at Fairmont Miramar Hotel located in Santa Monica yesterday.

The actress rocked a snug black bodysuit that zipped up the middle and featured a sweetheart neckline that allowed her to show off just a hint of cleavage. She paired the bodysuit with a gorgeous, high-waisted plaid skirt.

Jenna pulled her chic style together with a matching black blazer. In the accessories department, she sported a pair of silver drop earrings. She also raised her frame higher with gorgeous, strapped black heels.

Parted to one side, her beautiful brunette locks featured light waves as they flowed down her body.

While attending The Moms & Hatchimals By Spin Master’s Mamarazzi event in New York City on Thursday to celebrate her new book, Dewan opened up to US Weekly and several other reporters about meeting her boyfriend. According to Jenna, it was an emotional meeting for her.

“He was in a show called ‘Once’ on Broadway, seven years ago, and I went to see the show, and I was blown away by him and his talent, crying my eyes out,” she said.

According to Jenna, years passed since she first met Kazee with her mother.

“I’m single and everything’s different and he reached out to me,” she explained.

She recalled Steve contacting her and revealing that he never forgot meeting her.

In regards to how Dewan will navigate having children with two different fathers, she isn’t fretting the situation. In fact, she told reporters they would be “figuring it out.” Jenna continued to explain she was lucky to be welcoming her second child into the world with such an “incredible partner.”

Loading...

Everly is already shaping up to be a fantastic big sister.

People Magazine reports that Everly is heavily involved in her mother’s pregnancy, despite being just 6-years-old. According to Dewan, her daughter has been intensely monitoring her diet. With everything her mother consumes and craves, Everly is right behind her to ask questions. The future big sister appears to have the baby’s best interests in mind as she constantly asks her mother if her food choices are “good for the baby.”

Jenna has also previously confirmed that her daughter was thrilled when she sat her down and revealed she would be welcoming a baby into the world.