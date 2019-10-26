Ayesha Curry Looks Smoking Hot Sipping A La Croix In Simple White T-Shirt

Ayesha Curry is a street style queen, and is always mixing up her outfits and surprising her followers with chic ensembles. In her latest Instagram update, Ayesha opted to share a more casual look with her fans — but she looked just as gorgeous as always.

In the snap, Ayesha was sitting in a hanging wicker chair with furry pillows nestled behind her. The beauty was wearing a simple white t-shirt that covered up her curves and had a slightly baggy silhouette. She paired the shirt with basic light blue pants, and finished off the look with a few bracelets and slip-on shoes. Ayesha followed up the first look with a second snap, in which she was fully leaning back in the chair and lounging with a can of pop at her lips. Her hair was in luscious, voluminous curls, and her simple makeup accentuated her natural beauty to perfection.

As she clarified in the caption of the post, Ayesha was drinking a mango La Croix beverage, and she also revealed to her followers in the caption that she was working on a digital series for Ellen DeGeneres’ Ellentube. Despite the super-casual vibe of the photo, Ayesha’s natural beauty still shone through, and she looked like a total smokeshow.

Ayesha looks absolutely breathtaking when she’s all dolled-up for a major event, ready to walk the red carpet solo or with her husband, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry, by her side. She also loves sharing looks that are a bit edgier and show off her street style vibe, such as all the jumpsuits she’s been rocking lately. Just a few days ago, the beauty shared a snap of herself in a gorgeous monochromatic look consisting of a green silk shirt and green pants that looked incredible on her.

While her most recent look was on the more casual side, it just proves that Ayesha looks stunning in just about anything she puts on. Based on the fact that the post received over 184,000 likes within just 21 hours, it seems her followers would agree — and are insanely excited to see what the digital series she has in the works is all about.

“So excited for the series,” one follower commented.

Another fan said, “can’t wait to see it!”

One follower brought her husband into the mix in his comment and said, “Steph is a lucky man.”

“See first off why are u looking like a whole meal tho???” another fan asked in the comments section.

Followers will have to stay tuned to Ayesha’s Instagram page for more details about her digital series.