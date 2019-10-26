Buxom Blond Hilde Osland Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Blue Dress In Short Instagram Video

Buxom blond Hilde Osland is always tantalizing her 1.6 million Instagram followers with snaps that show off her curvaceous figure. The beauty was born in Norway, as she states in her Instagram bio, but is currently located in sunny Australia. She makes the most of her Australian surroundings by donning bikinis and lingerie whenever possible, flaunting her bronzed skin and sculpted physique.

While her pictures are smoking-hot, for one of her latest outfits, Osland decided a still picture just wouldn’t be enough to fully showcase the dress. She was feeling herself after she got all dolled up for Saturday night adventures, and decided to show off her look in a quick video.

In the video, Osland rocked a skintight blue dress that left little to the imagination. The dress barely covered her booty and clung to every inch of her curves. There was a large cut-out portion on her back, which translated into a large portion of the front that revealed her skin, almost transforming the dress into a crop top and skirt. The dress had long sleeves, but they were off the shoulder, again revealing more of Osland’s bronzed skin.

Osland’s blond locks were cascading down her back in soft curls, and she started the video by gathering them in her hands and pulling them into a casual ponytail as she wiggled her curves. She then turned around for a moment, flashing a smile for her followers as the video wrapped up.

Her fans loved the update, and the video received over 42,400 views within just one hour. Osland kept the caption simple and shared with her fans that the look was from the brand Hot Miami Styles. Her followers couldn’t get enough of her curves in the short video and told her so in the comments section.

“Hey you look amazing, you are perfect,” one follower said.

“Omg you look absolutely Gorgeous that is a great outfit,” another fan commented.

Loading...

One fan felt Osland had a bit of an angelic vibe, and said: “and my mother told me angels weren’t real.”

Yet another follower commented, “you are truly one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing.”

The update comes only a day after Osland shared a red lingerie look that had her followers drooling. In that particular snap, she donned lingerie that flaunted her curves to perfection and posed on a bed for the super-sexy, sensual photo.

Fans will have to ensure they’re following the blond bombshell on Instagram so that they don’t miss a single sizzling update.