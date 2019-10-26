‘Great British Baking Show’ Judge Paul Hollywood’s Ex Summer Monteys Fullam Flaunts Figure In Tiny Bikini

As The Inquisitr reported a few months ago, Summer Monteys Fullam, 24, attracted media attention after after dumping her Great British Baking Show judge boyfriend Paul Hollywood. While they were rumors at the time, it was reported Summer called the relationship quits after Paul encouraged her to sign a gag order preventing her from discussing their relationship. Reportedly not willing to keep her lips sealed on the details of their relationship, she broke things off.

To date, the former flame of Hollywood has less than 20,000 followers on Instagram. According to The Daily Mail, her tiny social media following hasn’t stopped many from accusing her of getting into a relationship with the GBBO judge for the “fame and fortune” that came with it.

Summer Monteys Fullam flaunted what was assumed to be a revenge body earlier this week.

According to The Daily Mail, Fullam flaunted her incredible physique as she enjoyed a relaxing getaway in Cyprus this week.

Summer, who dated the 54-year-old GBBO judge for two years, was photographed rocking a tiny white bikini. The undersized white cups of her bikini top looked like small rounded triangles as they contained her busty bosom while she enjoyed the crisp, rippling water. The white cups of her bikini top featured a gorgeous floral design.

One of the many photos published by The Daily Mail featured Summer standing in waist-deep water as she looked off to the side. The frontal shot allowed for a nice view of the entire bikini. Flaunting a generous amount of cleavage, the tan line on her bust was clearly visible to the camera. The tiny string bikini bottom in combination with the small top allowed Fullam to also show off her toned midriff and tiny waist.

As Fullam exited the water and walked along the shoreline where the water met the sandy beach, she also showcased her slender, toned legs. Some of the photos featured Paul’s ex girlfriend rocking a black baseball cap with her gorgeous curly locks pulled back into a pony tail. In other photos, the hat was removed as her curly locks flowed down her body. When she wasn’t using the hat to shield her face from the bright sun rays, she was careful to use sunglasses to protect her eyes.

Paul Hollywood also made headlines recently for something unrelated to his ex girlfriend.

According to Deadline, Hollywood’s name has popped up in media headlines following a controversial joke he made regarding diabetes during a recent episode of The Great British Bake Off. Makers of the cooking competition series have opted to remove the joke from the episode after it caused an uproar on social media. The outlet confirms the joke will also be removed from the episode in Netflix’s library as well.

While The Great British Bake Off technically airs in the U.K. first, it is labeled as a Netflix Original Series. As such, Netflix also releases new episodes of the show on a weekly basis as the new season airs.

According to the GBBO’s official Instagram page, the series is currently looking for bakers to apply for Season 11 of the series.