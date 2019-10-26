Lisa Rinna Shares Rare Throwback Of A Long-Haired Harry Hamlin & Their Daughters Delilah Belle & Amelia Gray

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star's family has great DNA.

Lisa Rinna is reminding fans where her model daughters get their DNA. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a throwback photo that shows her young family in the early 2000s, and it’s clear the future models had a genetic edge based on their parents’ good looks.

In the photo, Rinna poses with her husband, Harry Hamlin, and their daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray. The L.A. Law veteran has long hair in the retro snap, while Rinna sports her signature choppy shag that she still wears today. Both of the Hamlin daughters have long hair with bangs as they smile in the sweet family photo.

Rinna captioned the post with a reference to Delilah and Amelia’s new athleisure line, DNA.

It’s no surprise that celebrity friends — including Andy Cohen, Kelly Ripa, and fellow RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley — all commented on the iconic family photo. Even famed designer Marc Jacobs chimed in to say hi to the “gorgeous family.”

Other fans also noted that Rinna, 56, doesn’t age.

“U really have had the same hairstyle for 20 years! and somehow you get hotter with age,” one fan wrote.

Many others commented on Hamlin’s long-haired look.

“Harry hair omg,” wrote one fan.

“Harry Hamlin looks smoking hot!” added another.

Of course, longtime fans of the famous couple know that Hamlin, now 67, has had a hair revolution over the years. While he wore his hair long early in the couple’s relationship— at one point the husband and wife were even twinning, based on photos posted by Bravo — in 2015, the actor dyed his hair a shocking white color for a movie role, and he was nearly unrecognizable.

On social media, Rinna joked that her husband’s short, white ‘do made him look like “White Wedding” singer Billy Idol.

As for Hamlin and Rinna’s daughters, the Beverly Hills beauties have used their parental gifts to their advantage. Both of them have signed with high-end modeling agency IMG. The modeling sisters have even been compared to the Hadid sisters, Gigi and Bella, who also happen to be the daughters of Rinna’s former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Yolanda Hadid.

In an interview with Town and Country, Delilah, 21, credited her parents with teaching her and her sister “the concept of hard work.”

“They taught us that hard work pays off and that good things shouldn’t come easily,” Amelia, 18, added.

That advice has paid off as the sisters debuted their buzzy new DNA line earlier this month.

You can see more of Lisa Rinna and her family when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo early next year.