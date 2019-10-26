Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flashes Underboob In Revealing Harley Quinn Costume

Harley Quinn is one of the most popular Halloween costumes of 2019.

Liz Katz and other cosplayers like her are upping their Instagram game now that Halloween is just around the corner. Those who are looking for costume ideas need look no further than the Instagram feeds of the pros at crafting outfits inspired by popular characters from comic books, movies, and TV series.

Women who want to dress up like Suicide Squad character Harley Quinn for Halloween can easily find mass-produced costumes based on her look in the movie. Knockoffs of the torn “Daddy’s Lil Monster” shirt and sparkly hot pants that actress Margot Robbie wears in the 2016 movie are readily available, and Harley costumes are still hot. According to VICE, Harley Quinn made Google’s list of the Top 20 most-searched for Halloween costumes of 2019.

However, as Liz Katz proves, it’s still possible to make a Harley costume stand out. On Saturday, the 31-year-old professional cosplayer took to Instagram to share her take on the Margot Robbie character. In her sexy social media snapshot, she’s pictured rocking a costume that is almost an exact replica of the outfit that Margot wears in Suicide Squad. It includes Harley’s tiny sequined red and blue hot pants, studded black belt, fishnet stockings, and black and white lace-up boots. Liz even drew on the character’s tattoos, and she dip-dyed the ends of her blond pigtails pink and blue.

One key difference between Liz Katz’s costume and the one in the movie is her shirt. Liz’s top still has the words “Daddy’s Lil Monster” on it, but there’s barely any room for them. Her top is so tiny and short that a hint of underboob is visible underneath the clingy, torn-up tee.

Liz revealed that she had the Instagram photo of the costume that she shared with her followers edited. It might look like she’s standing in pouring-down rain, but she’s clearly not wet.

While Harley costumes have been a common sight every Halloween since Suicide Squad was released, Liz’s followers were still impressed with her take on the character.

“What a great cosplay outfit!!” wrote one fan.

“You are my favorite Harley,” another wrote.

This isn’t the first time Liz Katz’s fans have seen her as Harley Quinn. The photo above seems to be a throwback from an older photo shoot, and she’s wearing a similar, but slightly less revealing, costume in a 2018 YouTube video titled “Mr. J and I.”

Liz has rocked other versions of costumes based on those worn by the Joker’s sexy sidekick. They include a red and black colorblock dress that’s more like the character’s classic look. As fans of Batman: The Animated Series might recall, the original Harley Quinn costume was a black and red bodysuit.

Those who want to dress up like the latest incarnations of Harley Quinn for Halloween might want to check out Margot Robbie’s new look in the upcoming Birds of Prey movie or the new animated version of the character that’s being voiced by The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco. Fans of Liz and the Batman character will have to keep their fingers crossed that the cosplayer eventually decides to dress up like both.