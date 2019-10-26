Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Perky Chest In Turquoise Tube Top: ‘I Love This Tube’

Emily Ratajkowski‘s fans have become accustomed to seeing the Sports Illustrated hottie showcasing some seriously steamy looks on social media. Some of her latest Instagram posts saw the brunette bombshell flaunting her insane body in racy swimwear and skin-baring sporty outfits, and reeling in some massive engagement with her provocative looks.

Yet her latest Instagram photo share showcased a very different look, one that her fans immediately got behind. Following in a very different aesthetic, her newest post marked a step back from her typical revealing swimsuit shots and showed a laid-back Emily rocking a casual outfit that perfectly showcased her trim, toned figure. Clad in a pair of tight-fitting blue mom jeans — a snug, high-waisted design that lured the gaze to her taut midsection — the gorgeous supermodel exuded an air of relaxed, nonchalant confidence as she showed off her fit physique.

The raven-haired beauty teamed the slim-fit item with a tiny tube top — a clingy, bust-hugging turquoise design from her own Inamorata BODY collection. She wore her long tresses with a mid-part, letting her locks frame her beautiful face and fall down her back and over her shoulder. She sported a fresh-faced look, accentuating her features with natural-looking makeup that included a discreet eyeliner and a glossy lipstick.

The result was a casual-chic look that brought fans to the comments section by the masses. Shared on her official Instagram page on Friday afternoon, the look garnered more than 730,000 overnight, in addition to nearly 1,200 comments.

“Finally a decent picture,” one person wrote under Emily’s post.

“Best feature: your eyes,” remarked a second fan.

“Instagram crush right here!! Who agrees?” read a third comment, one of the many gushing messages left by Emily’s admirers.

Emily showed off the casual look in a pair of attention-grabbing photos that offered fans a copious view of her famous curves. As per usual, the 28-year-old hottie cut a seductive figure as she posed for the camera, proving that she doesn’t need to strip down to skimpy bikinis in order to look sexy. Snapped against a vintage gray background, one that beautifully flattered the palette of her ensemble, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model sat down on the floor, hugging one of her knees with her arms. Her posture emphasized her curvy hips and chiseled thighs, while also drawing attention to her flat tummy and impossibly narrow waistline.

But the clear focus of the shot was the tiny turquoise crop top. Boasting a strapless design, the curve-clinging garment looked particularly flattering on Emily’s shapely chest and ensured that everyone was eyeing her perky bust. Emily even flashed a hint of subtle cleavage in the minuscule top, which highlighted her busty assets in an alluring display. Fans could even argue that the look was a braless one, as the stunning Vogue model didn’t appear to be wearing any support underneath the clingy item.

In the caption of her post, Emily told fans that the tube top is available for purchase on the Inamorata Woman website and recommended it for daily wear.

Fans who want to see more of Emily should give her a follow on Instagram. The London-born model and entrepreneur frequently shares thrilling photos both on her personal account and on the Instagram page of her brand, which she also manages.