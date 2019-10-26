‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Metallic Gown At Awards Ceremony

Thylane Blondeau, who was dubbed the “world’s most beautiful girl,” often posts on Instagram about her jet-set lifestyle, involving photoshoots and other work commitments. That said, it’s little surprise that Thylane is an in demand model considering her killer good looks. Now, she even has a new award to prove it.

The French stunner attended an awards ceremony by Cosmopolitan Español late last week, and walked away with the honor of being named the model of the year. For the occasion, Thylane unsurprisingly looked gorgeous in a classic spaghetti strap metallic dress, and fans went wild over the look.

On Thylane’s Instagram page, she offered a triple-picture update of the event, with the first two offering a close-up of her face as she cheekily kissed the Cosmopolitan“C” after her victory. The shots showcase the model’s beautiful makeup, which consisted of a light warm-hued bronze eyeshadow and long lashes. The bronze color brings out the beautiful green of Thylane’s eyes. She completed the look with a nude lip.

Her brunette locks are styled into waves, which cascade down to her defined collarbone. She also showcased two gold piercings in her ear.

In the first shot, she puckers up the the award while smoldering at the camera. In the second, she gives the camera a wink. Third shot shows Thylane’s award in her lap.

The upload quickly earned over 118,000 likes and close to 400 comments. Many of her followers offered her their congratulations, with some super fans offering emotional tributes in their happiness for the model.

“I have no words to describe how proud I am of you. I saw you grow up and become the great woman and model you are today. I love you so much. This will be the first prize of many, baby,” gushed one fan account.

Others offered their compliments for her look for the evening.

“Goddess,” one user wrote, adding a pink heart emoji.

“You are gorgeous!!” echoed a second, with a purple heart.

Loading...

In terms of attire, Thylane wore a spaghetti strap dark silver gown, the color of which looked breathtaking against her porcelain skin. The dress featured a v-neck faux-wrap neckline, and cinched at the waist, flaunting her slim figure. In addition, the sleeveless nature of the dress revealed her toned arms.

She chose to stunningly accessorize with a stunning snake necklace. Though Thylane did not post a full shot of the dress, Cosmopolitan Español did. It is the third picture in the carousel.

Thylane also posted some pictures from her hotel room before the awards ceremony, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.