Kate Beckinsale Dresses Up In Latex Halloween Costume Inspired By ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’

Kate Beckinsale dressed up like one of Audrey Hepburn's most iconic movie characters and posed inside a convenience store.

Kate Beckinsale dressed up like Holly Golightly for Halloween, and her early costume unveiling had her fans going wild.

The fashionable free spirit of Breakfast at Tiffany’s fame is one of the most iconic female movie characters of all time, so there are probably plenty of Hollys running around Hollywood every Halloween. However, Kate Beckinsale decided to give her costume inspired by the beloved Audrey Hepburn character her own unique spin, and it was one worth of a quirky actress who has been known to wear sheer lingerie as outerwear and make raunchy sex jokes on Instagram.

On Saturday, Kate took to Instagram to share a photo of her Halloween costume, as well as a video of it in action. In the picture, she’s posing in an ensemble that combines two of Holly Golightly’s most memorable looks from Breakfast at Tiffany’s. One of them is the glamorous, full-length black gown that Hepburn’s New York society girl wears at the beginning of the film. However, Kate’s version is a shiny, skintight latex dress that she can barely walk in. She’s also wearing matching finger-less gloves made out of the same clingy latex in lieu of the elegant opera gloves that Holly wears.

Kate also has on a necklace made from multiple strings of pearls, which is similar to the jewelry that Holly wears in the movie. The shoes on her feet are a pair of dangerously high platform high heel sandals with black latex straps.

Kate has combined this look with another that Audrey Hepburn wears in the movie, the dramatic black Chapeau du Matin hat that’s on her head when she famously whistles for a cab and visits her mobster pal, Sally Tomato, in Sing Sing prison.

When Holly Golightly’s iconic black dress and pearls first make their appearance in the movie, she’s eating her breakfast at Tiffany’s: a danish from a bag. She nibbles on the pastry and washes it down with a cup of coffee as she stands on the sidewalk outside the Tiffany & Co. building, gazing longingly at the expensive jewelry on display. However, Kate Beckinsale is wearing her sexed-up version of Audrey Hepburn’s glamorous look inside a convenience store. Instead of daintily eating a danish, she’s filling a basket with bags of Funyuns.

Kate didn’t reveal whether she was there to satisfy some late night munchies after attending a Halloween party, but she did put quite a few bags of chips in her basket. On her outing, she was accompanied by a close friend of hers, Jonathan Voluck. He was rocking a costume that was just as eye-catching: a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball uniform completely covered in sequins. It was seemingly inspired by the costume that Elton John wore during his 1975 concerts at Dodger Stadium.

Kate Beckinsale’s followers absolutely loved her look.

Loading...

“You are so epic,” read one response to her post.

“I love to imagine that this is how you go about everyday tasks. Do the shopping, go to the gym, clean the bathroom etc, all wearing that outfit,” wrote another fan.

“This is so great. Love the Hepburn outfit or I guess just you dressed up,” a third remarked.

While Kate might do a great job channeling Audrey Hepburn, she thinks she more closely resembles a different star. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate recently said that she thinks she looks exactly like Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether she dresses up like him or one of his movie characters on Halloween.