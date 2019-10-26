‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts A Sweaty Midriff In Throwback Workout Snaps

After cardiac nurse Lauren Drain realized that almost none of her patients were fitness fanatics, she realized that she needed to take control of her own health. She began her exercise journey, documenting each step, which soon garnered the attention of social media.

Now, she is a personal fitness trainer with a successful business, a social media star with nearly 4 million followers, and healthier than ever. Even better, she is currently expecting her first child.

It shows that hard work does pay off, and the blonde beauty posted a recent throwback clip to Instagram where she did some grueling workouts, reminding her followers to the fact.

Though Lauren has been keeping her fans updating with shots throughout her pregnancy, she has also been sure to upload some older pics — both as a way to advertise her personal training program and as a self-admitted way to give herself inspiration to bounce back after birth.

Though fans might admire that stunner’s dedication to fitness in the short clip, they might be more distracted by her body, which is full display in skintight blue spandex wear. Specifically, Lauren wears a medium blue sports bra with mesh detail in the center, with high-waisted yoga pants with a white color-block accent below the knee.

The clip opens with Lauren showing off her sweaty waist. Lauren applies an anti-chafing lotion to her torso, before putting on a black waist trainer. Despite being for fitness rather than fashion, it nonetheless highlights her hourglass figure.

The next part of the video has Lauren attacking the battle rope. Her pose shows off her toned hamstrings, and she reveals a glimpse of cleavage to the audience as she bends over. Lauren then moves onto jumping rope, her blonde hair bobbing she she completes the exercise.

After a brief glimpse of Lauren holding a barbell, the video then cuts to the blonde beauty doing some arm exercises with pulling weight at a dip/pull-up machine.

The clip then concludes, with Lauren taking off the waist trainer to showcase her sweat covered midriff once more.

The upload earned nearly 22,000 views, close to 2,500 likes and around 20 comments.

“Epic video… love it,” one fan wrote, adding a plethora of emoji like the red heart and hallelujah hands.

“I love you,” added another, with three heart-eye emoji.

This is not the first time that Lauren has made a video of the Sweet Sweat belts. She also released one last month, where she wore the device while going for a run, among other exercises, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.