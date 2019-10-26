Carrie Underwood Shares Sweet Halloween Moment With Her Kids As She Goes Beyond Backstage

The 'Cry Pretty' singer celebrates Halloween traditions with her kids while they're on the road.

Carrie Underwood and her family may be on the road for her Cry Pretty Tour 360, but that doesn’t mean they’re missing out on fun fall activities. Between concert dates on her U.S. tour, the superstar singer took to her Instagram story to share some sweet photos of her sons’ pumpkin carving at a venue that wasn’t a concert hall.

Underwood, who is mom to sons Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 8 months, has posted previous pics and videos of her kids backstage as they crisscross the country. But during a pitstop near her Oklahoma hometown, Underwood, 36, posted a photo of her young son sitting on her husband Mike Fisher’s lap as they carefully carved a pumpkin together. Pumpkin-shaped stencils appeared to be on the table beside them.

In a second snap, Carrie shared son Isaish’s finished product, a crooked-mouthed carving with big ears sticking out of its sides.

“Perfect day to carve a pumpkin,” Underwood captioned the photos. “Designed by Isaiah.”

The photos come between Underwood’s concert dates in Tulsa, which is nearby where she grew up in Checotah, and her next stop in Des Moines, Iowa. In Tulsa, Underwood’s mom Carole made a surprise appearance and joined her on stage to rap on the song ‘The Champion.” It is possible the pumpkin carving even took place at Underwood’s mom’s house.

Underwood is a pro at managing family life on the road, so it will be interesting to see how she handles Halloween with two young kids as she finishes out her tour. Underwood’s final Cry Pretty Tour 360 date will take place at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena—on Halloween night!

But because she’s a Halloween queen herself, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Underwood incorporates some holiday traditions into her concert close-out. Hopefully, she’ll share pics of her kids’ Halloween costumes, too.

Earlier this month, Underwood’s husband posted a tribute to her on Instagram to marvel over the fact that he doesn’t know “how she does it” while living on the road.

“I wish everyone could see how she does it! She still gets up a couple times a night with Jacob. Wakes up and makes sure everyone is fed, then works out for 90 minutes (a workout much harder than mine) Then gets ready for the show with soundcheck etc, then meets dozen of fans, then meets radio people and then goes out and sings her heart out for 2 hours, then gets on the bus and on to the next city for a repeat. It really is amazing how she does it all.”

Of course, celebrating traditions on the road can provide special challenges, but Underwood seems to be fitting it all in, one stop at a time.

Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 tour finishes out over the next week with shows in Des Moines, Sioux Falls, Chicago, and Detroit.