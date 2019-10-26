‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Theory: Siddiq Is Suffering PTSD For More Than Just Watching His Friends Die

A new fan theory sees Siddiq's involvement with the group beheading as somewhat more involved than originally thought.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 3 (titled “Ghosts”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10, as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 3 of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Siddiq (Avi Nash) continues to suffer from PTSD as a result of being the sole survivor of an attack on the communities by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and her group, the Whisperers. Season 9 saw a large group abducted by the Whisperers and beheaded in order to send a strong message to the communities to keep out of the Whisperers’ territory. Siddiq was kept alive and was then able to relay to the community exactly what happened. Now, a new fan theory suggests that Siddiq’s PTSD has arisen for another reason.

According to Metro, Walking Dead fans have been discussing Siddiq and his behavior since the attack in Season 9 and believe that it may be a result of something far worse than having to see his friends die. A theory has now been developed that sees Siddiq having to behead his friends at the behest of Alpha and that is why he is seen to be suffering so much in recent episodes of The Walking Dead.

“Could you imagine if they got Siddiq to do the beheading?” Yuiiski asks on Reddit.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

There are variations on this theory. Some people suggest that Siddiq could have been forced to murder the ten victims. Others wonder if maybe Alpha instructed Siddiq to behead the already dead victims, meaning that it wasn’t entirely his fault. Another Redditor also gave up another interesting variation on this Walking Dead fan theory.

“Very interesting concept,” gunsoverbutter said.

“I know they’ve been focusing on his PTSD, maybe a little too much. Starting to think he’s either a spy for Alpha (out of intimidation) or now maybe he did the beheadings.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there is another fan theory, this time regarding Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas), that also involves spying for the Whisperers. This theory sees Dante as a member of the Whisperers and acting as a spy for them.

As has been previously stated by cast and crew of The Walking Dead in the lead up to the Season 10 premiere, this season will involve a lot of fear and paranoia regarding the communities and their involvement with the Whisperers, so any of these fan theories could, potentially, turn out to be true. Of course, viewers will just have to tune in to future episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 27, with Episode 4, titled “Silence the Whisperers.”