Larsa Pippen Sizzles In A Dark Angel Costume In New Instagram Pic

Larsa Pippen seems to be getting full-swing in the spirit of Halloween, as she shared a photo earlier today of herself rocking a Xena warrior princess outfit. And just an hour ago, Larsa posted another image of a different ensemble. This time, she was seen in a dark angel costume.

The Real Housewives of Miami star posed outdoors in a pristine yard, and stood on a red brick walkway. She sported a little black mini dress with a low “v” neckline, which allowed her to show off her cleavage. Plus, she wore thigh-high black boot and held a tiny bag in her right hand. Most noticeable were her dark angel wings.

Larsa wore her hair down in a middle part with luxurious curls, and accessorized with drop earrings and a sparkling necklace. She smiled with her lips closed and gave a flirty look.

The photo has been liked over 8,500 times so far, with fans gushing in the comments section about the sexy look.

“You hAve a great glow factor in your pics,” complimented a follower.

“Definitely you are an angel,” declared an admirer.

“Yup, dangerous!” exclaimed a fan.

Others were seemingly distracted by the backdrop.

“Did you purchase Kyle Richards Belair house?” asked a follower, as others also wondered the same thing.

It’s hard to know for sure the occasion for Larsa’s black angel costume. However, fans found out that she rocked the Xena warrior princess look for Paris Hilton’s Halloween bash. She shared a couple of Instagram stories that revealed more from the party.

In one group photo, Larsa was spotted alongside Shanina Shaik and Jasmine Tookes. The latter wore a pink Power Rangers costume. Another group photo showed her posing alongside Paris, who wore a white princess outfit. This picture was decorated with a frame that promoted Paris’ newest fragrance, called “Electrify.”

It certainly looked like Larsa was having a great time with her friends. She previously opened up to Galore Magazine about how she views friendships.

“I think that we have all trusted someone that we thought had our best interest at heart. I am a trusting person and enter every new relationship with an open mindset. I give everyone the benefit of the doubt, unless you give me a reason not to,” she said.

Fans will need to wait and see if Larsa has more Halloween costumes up her sleeve. Considering that the holiday is just around the corner, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to imagine that the reality TV star has more sexy ensembles to reveal.